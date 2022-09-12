Read full article on original website
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Lawsuit seeks to unmask nursing home owners who ‘defrauded’ creditors
The unidentified owners of a shuttered western Iowa nursing home mired in debt now stand accused of deliberately defrauding creditors to the tune of more than $800,000. A federal lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania company against the owners of Sioux City’s Touchstone Healthcare Community is seeking to “pierce the corporate veil” of Touchstone — a […] The post Lawsuit seeks to unmask nursing home owners who ‘defrauded’ creditors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Sioux City Journal
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
dakotanewsnow.com
John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is later this week with activities and pro-ams all week long. And it wouldn’t be the same event without one guy in particular. He’s the easiest player on the course to find because of his colorful wardrobe. John Daly has...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
Sioux City Journal
Semi collision on Highway 18 causes vehicle to tip on its side
At 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a Freightliner semi tipped on its side after colliding with a Peterbilt semi in a ditch along Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Department, the 2006 Peterbilt was eastbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center lane due to a mechanical failure. The 2000 Freightliner, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the collision by attempting to enter a ditch.
kelo.com
Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
kicdam.com
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
Merrill man found guilty of murder of stepson
A Plymouth County man on trial for the murder of his stepson has been found guilty Tuesday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Motorcyclist hits pickup in Sheldon, hurt
SHELDON—One person was injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Crossroads Drive in Sheldon. Seventy-one-year-old Richard Raymond Burns of rural Archer was traveling east on Highway 18 on a 2005 Suzuki AN650K3 motorcycle. Sixty-four-year-old Peter...
