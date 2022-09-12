Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
underdogdynasty.com
Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Memphis Tigers: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1, Sunbelt) vs Memphis Tigers (1-1, 1-0 American) Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium - Memphis, TN. All-Time Series: Memphis leads the all-time series against Arkansas State, 31-23-5 Last Meeting: Memphis 55, Arkansas State 50 - September 11, 2021. Current Streak: Memphis, 3 (2013-2021) *Odds/lines subject to...
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
Memphis Flyer
We Saw You: Putting on the Dog
Jerry Lawler, Bruce VanWyngarden, and Michael Donahue were on hand for the Jordan's Way Live! fundraiser for Blues City Animal Rescue (Credit: Ron Fittes)
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
Covington Leader
Brighton, Drummonds and Munford elementaries earn Reward School designation
Three of Tipton County’s elementary schools have earned Reward School status. Brighton, Munford and Drummonds elementary schools earned the designation because they demonstrated high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting their annual measurable objectives across performance indicators and student groups. The Reward school distinction places significant...
WBBJ
Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
WBBJ
Jackson State mourns unexpected death of Dr. Mechel Camp
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is mourning the loss of one of their own. Dr. Mechel Camp, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and longtime English professor at Jackson State, has died. The college made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, stating that Dr. Camp...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
travel2next.com
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Tennessee street
It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is unable to go further.
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Germantown Commissary
Germantown Commissary went by several names before it became an iconic barbecue restaurant. The cuisine was different, too. “Lunch meat, souse, hoop cheese, liver cheese, sardines, cans of beanie weenies,” says owner Walker Taylor. It had been a country store under various owners when his dad bought it in...
