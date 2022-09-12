Read full article on original website
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
Pasco Sheriff warns residents to prepare for storms
With Tropical Storm Fiona currently projected to move into the Caribbean over the weekend, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office encourages citizens to prepare for storms that may come our way. Florida is known for its diverse weather conditions, often creating potential for hurricanes, thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain and flash flooding.
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
Dental records help deputies ID human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County
Deputies said that dental records helped them identify human remains that were found in a heavily wooded area in Pasco County.
1 dead after car crashes into HART city bus
One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
Have coffee with Sheriff Nienhuis on Sept. 19
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be having coffee with residents on Monday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Silver Alert: Woman reported missing after visit to cancer specialist office
A Silver Alert was issued for a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday evening.
Sheriff’s Office co-responder program honored
The co-responder program pairs a PSO Behavioral Health Intervention Team detective and a master's level mental health practitioner from BayCare together to respond to calls for service. Together, Detective Jesse Graham and Leighanne Hanson have responded to over 125 calls for service since February, many of which involve individuals making...
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigates skeletal remains
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it continues to investigate skeletal human remains that were discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a heavily wooded area near U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson. A preliminary review of the remains collected so far does not suggest foul play; however, the...
Polk County man demands money, urinates on victim, deputies say
A Polk County man was arrested and accused of urinating on a family after his demands for money were left unanswered, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
No place to call home
Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare. “I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said. She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year. They live in the woods. “I’m not a thief....
Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to be safe in flooded areas
After a storm, some may want to drive somewhere or start the cleanup process quickly. This National Preparedness Month, PSO reminds citizens be cautious when doing so. Flooded areas can have hidden dangers, such as downed power lines, debris or wildlife lurking inside. Here are steps you can take to...
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
