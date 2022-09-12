ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Pasco Sheriff warns residents to prepare for storms

With Tropical Storm Fiona currently projected to move into the Caribbean over the weekend, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office encourages citizens to prepare for storms that may come our way. Florida is known for its diverse weather conditions, often creating potential for hurricanes, thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain and flash flooding.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS

Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine

Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Sheriff’s Office co-responder program honored

The co-responder program pairs a PSO Behavioral Health Intervention Team detective and a master's level mental health practitioner from BayCare together to respond to calls for service. Together, Detective Jesse Graham and Leighanne Hanson have responded to over 125 calls for service since February, many of which involve individuals making...
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigates skeletal remains

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it continues to investigate skeletal human remains that were discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a heavily wooded area near U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson. A preliminary review of the remains collected so far does not suggest foul play; however, the...
No place to call home

Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare. “I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said. She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year. They live in the woods. “I’m not a thief....
Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to be safe in flooded areas

After a storm, some may want to drive somewhere or start the cleanup process quickly. This National Preparedness Month, PSO reminds citizens be cautious when doing so. Flooded areas can have hidden dangers, such as downed power lines, debris or wildlife lurking inside. Here are steps you can take to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

