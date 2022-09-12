Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Martha's Vineyard takes in 50 migrants sent unexpectedly by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
BOSTON - Emergency shelters have been set up on Martha's Vineyard after 50 migrants landed on the island unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon. The men, women and children did not know where they were, but were told they would be given housing and jobs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office organized...
CBS News
Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
CBS News
Massachusetts official reacts to DeSantis move
As Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Marth's Vineyard, other officials weigh in including Mass. Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Florida's DNC gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
CBS News
Food Safety and Inspection Service issues recall of ground beef in certain HelloFresh kits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall has been issued by the USDA and it affects anyone who uses HelloFresh. The recall says that some of the ground beef in the meals is linked to an E. coli outbreak in six states, including in Pennsylvania. Six people have been hospitalized as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Pennsylvania, authorities say
Five law enforcement officers were injured during a bomb squad training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, state police said. The FBI Philadelphia said a training device unexpectedly detonated while the agency was "holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners." Three bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were injured, as well as one Pennsylvania State Police officer and one FBI Philadelphia agent, the FBI said in a statement Thursday evening.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman to debate in October
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have agreed to hold a debate in October. Jon Delano, KDKA money and politics editor, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss this development and other key Pennsylvania races.
Video shows Florida Chick-fil-A employee stopping man who allegedly tried to carjack woman with baby
A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being called a hero after he tackled and stopped a man who allegedly tried to carjack a woman with a baby on Wednesday.
Massacre of 8 people began with plot to kill 19-year-old mom and other victims were "collateral damage," Ohio prosecutor says
A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eye Opener: DeSantis defends sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Also, the U.S. gives more military aid in Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Former Texas sheriff's deputy sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter and man
A former Texas sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend. Former Travis County sheriff's deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18.
Comments / 0