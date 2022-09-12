ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS News

Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Massachusetts official reacts to DeSantis move

As Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Marth's Vineyard, other officials weigh in including Mass. Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Florida's DNC gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

5 people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Pennsylvania, authorities say

Five law enforcement officers were injured during a bomb squad training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, state police said. The FBI Philadelphia said a training device unexpectedly detonated while the agency was "holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners." Three bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were injured, as well as one Pennsylvania State Police officer and one FBI Philadelphia agent, the FBI said in a statement Thursday evening.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Former Texas sheriff's deputy sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter and man

A former Texas sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend. Former Travis County sheriff's deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18.
AUSTIN, TX

