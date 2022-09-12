Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Peggy Lou Eaton — UPDATED
Peggy Lou Eaton, 83, rural Mentone, died surrounded by her children at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Peg was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Rochester, to the late Clarence and Cleo A. (Jones) Tinkey. She married Nov. 22, 1956, in the Burket United Methodist Church, to M. Garwin Eaton; he preceded her in death May 9, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Michael L. O’Neil — UPDATED
Michael L. O’Neil, Claypool, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 21, 1948, to Raymond and Louis (Svenson) O’Neil. On March 3, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sumiko “Sue” Tanimoto.
inkfreenews.com
Starla Campbell — UPDATED
Starla J. Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. Starla was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Fulton, Ky., the daughter of Willis and Charlene Lamb. Starla had a kind heart. She was known for hosting Sunday dinners for her family and friends, serving...
inkfreenews.com
Thomas R. Mosier
Thomas R. Mosier, 78, Columbia City, died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 24, 1944. He is survived by his son, David Mosier, Columbia City; daughter, Amy (Amos) Bottles, Columbia City; and son, Matthew Mosier, Columbia City; brother, Larry (Lavonne) Mosier, Columbia City; and four grandchildren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
James Leland Huffman
James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
inkfreenews.com
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
inkfreenews.com
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Jack D. Sanders Jr.
Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Larry Alan Meinika
Larry Alan Meinika, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence in South Whitley. He was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne. He married Deborah Jean Wood on July 26, 1969; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his children,...
inkfreenews.com
Rex J. Drudge
Rex was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Kosciusko County, to the late Orville L. Drudge and Mary Jane (Stickler) Drudge. He married on June 30, 1956, in Claypool, to Alma G. Setser; she preceded him in death on June 29, 2016. Rex was a 1951 graduate of Claypool High School....
inkfreenews.com
Randall Scott ‘Randy’ Bockelman
Randall Scott Bockelman, 57, Columbia City, died peacefully at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Feb. 16, 1965. He leaves behind two sons, Taylor S. Bockelman, Plano, Texas and Logan J. Bockelman, Columbia City; his mother, Linda (Bud) Lucas, Columbia City; brothers, Michael (Dawn) Bockelman and Brent (Cindy) Bockelman, both of Columbia City; a sister Lori A. (Brandin) Heuer, Columbia City; stepmom, Barb J. Bockelman; stepbrothers, Jason Moore and Eric Dunlap; and girlfriend, Renee Platt.
inkfreenews.com
Jim Wilson — UPDATED
Jim Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Wendell James Arno Wilson or “Jim,” as most people knew him, was born Aug. 1, 1936. On June 29, 1958, Jim married Vy Davis; she survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by his four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Ines Silvestre Garrido — PENDING
Ines Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Lemberg Truly A Jack Of All Trades
SYRACUSE — Rick Lemberg came to Syracuse from Chicago when he was just 21 years old. His dad’s RV supply business moved out of Chicago to Indiana in 1971. He remembers his mother finding a house to purchase on Lake Wawasee. “I tried to become an artist and...
inkfreenews.com
Shepherd Has A Passion To Coach
ROCHESTER — Shaun Shepherd has been an avid member of the Fulton County community, from coaching at Tippecanoe schools to raising his kids through the school system. Shepherd is married with five kids ranging from 2 to 18 years old. His life is busy enough without adding in his job of 25 years as a New Product Introduction Sourcing Engineer II at Zimmer Biomet.
inkfreenews.com
Eloise Heyde
Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
William Jones ‘Bill’ Beer
William Jones “Bill” Beer, 81, New Paris, died at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. William was born Jan. 6, 1941. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Evelyn Swinehart; she survives in New Paris. Bill is also survived by his three children,...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Lee Young
Dennis Lee Young, 74, Bourbon, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in his home in Bourbon. Dennis was born Nov. 7, 1947. He married Nina Greenlee on March 21, 1970; she survives in Bourbon. Dennis is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Frushour, Bourbon; his son, Thomas Young, Elkhart; his granddaughter;...
inkfreenews.com
Kettleheads HomebrewFest Saturday Sept. 24 In Warsaw
WARSAW – The Kosciusko Kettleheads homebrew club will be hosting the 11th annual HomebrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Warsaw. The event will be on Buffalo Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Combined Community Services to help with their local humanitarian efforts. Patrons will receive...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Comments / 0