Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Top 10 Tigers traveling to Tech
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University football team takes its top 10 national ranking on the road this Saturday, September 17 to face off against the Wonder Boys of Arkansas Tech University. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Russellville at Thone Stadium. The game will be broadcast live...
arkadelphian.com
Reddies prepare to host Boll Weevils
ARKADELPHIA — In what could be an historic day for the Henderson State football program, the Reddies will host the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils Saturday, Sept. 17, inside Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field. Kickoff for the in-state conference rivalry is set for 6 p.m. Now sitting at 2-0 after defeating...
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Lacy John Griffith
Lacy John Griffith began his journey of life on May 9, 1931, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, as the son of Richard and Roberta (Tate) Griffith. He was affectionately called “Bish” by his siblings. In June of 1952, Lacy was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Jean Penix. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
Tennessee man dies in I-30 crash
NEVADA COUNTY — A one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning ended tragically for a Tennessee man traveling on an Arkansas highway. Russell L. Goal Jr., of Carthage, Tenn., was driving eastbound on Interstate 30 in a 2021 Ford Edge when he veered off the highway into the median and struck a concrete bridge pillar near the 51 mile-marker, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
arkadelphian.com
William Henry ‘Boo’ Battle
William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkadelphian.com
Robert Stephen McKinney
Robert Stephen McKinney, age 74, of Arkadelphia, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia. He was previously at Courtyard Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 5, 1948. If you are family or know how to reach Mr. McKinney’s family, please contact Ruggles-Wilcox...
arkadelphian.com
Trash Wars in Arkadelphia
A-Town Fitness will host a second annual Trash Wars event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trash pick-up supplies will be available to volunteers from 8-9 a.m. Participants will also be given a T-shirt. A scavenger hunt is also part of the event, with items...
arkadelphian.com
Jewel Deane Lea
Jewel Deane (Scott) Lea passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on January 23, 1928, in Louann, Arkansas, to William Jackson and Eula Lee Scott. Jewel was the youngest of 12 children. She was a member of Manning Baptist Church. Jewel loved to paint in her coloring books, making some beautiful pictures; she also loved to quilt and do puzzle books. Jewel was the author of two books about her life.
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkadelphian.com
Martin joins Arkadelphia CHI clinic
ARKADELPHIA — CHI St. Vincent announced that Dr. Benjamin Martin has joined the team of leading physicians at the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic in Arkadelphia. After attending medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Martin completed his residency in family medicine at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, Arkansas Medical Society and American Medical Association. Dr. Martin previously served as pharmacy technician at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs before attending medical school.
arkadelphian.com
Locals graduate from A-State in 2022
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 38 states and 11 other countries. Provost Allan Utter presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master,...
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia educator a familiar face in a new place
Kathy Crow has spent 34 years in the Arkadelphia School District as a classroom teacher. Kathy loved those years in the classroom. She was the 2021-22 Peake Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Now, she moves into a new role for the district in the 2022-23 School Year as an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Interventionist. Her primary role is to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
KETV.com
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
arkadelphian.com
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
arkadelphian.com
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
Comments / 0