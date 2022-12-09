ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

20 times Donald Trump's political committees promised worthless rewards for a donation

By Madison Hall,Dave Levinthal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csrof_0hsPZpHV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIDW3_0hsPZpHV00
Former President Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Mike Cassese

  • Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has continued to aggressively fundraise.
  • To entice donors, Trump regularly offers incentives to contributors — but they're worthless.
  • They include trinkets, awards, and membership cards.

Since leaving Washington, DC, in January 2021, Donald Trump has lined the coffers of his several post-president political action committees — Save America PAC, Make America Great Again PAC, and the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee among them — with tens of millions of dollars, sometimes sending prospective donors two or three email and text message fundraising solicitations each day.

And now that he's running for president again in 2024 , he's continuing his fundraising ways for his new presidential campaign committee.

To entice donors, Trump regularly offers items that might appear to have prestige and value. In reality, they have no discernible value and are largely imaginary. These include "Trump cards" that have no use, memberships to groups that don't meet, and even the chance to be included on a "donor wall" that doesn't appear to exist.

Trump's team did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Here's a run-down of 20 made-up awards, prizes, and perks that Trump has offered to contributors during 2022:

'Official 2022 Trump Premium Membership'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT1rg_0hsPZpHV00
'Official Trump Premium Membership'

Trump political committees

Offered to "LOYAL and UNWAVERING" supporters, Trump has yet to say what his "BIG plans" are for Trump premium members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9f7J_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Founding Membership'

Trump fundraising committees

Seemingly similar to the "Trump Premium Membership," but with a picture of Trump using a telephone — and sent days before the former president's announcement of a 2024 presidential run.

"Patriot of the Month"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHNGe_0hsPZpHV00
"Patriot of the Month"

Trump fundraising committees

The only thing this award appears to bestow on its recipient is an invitation to donate money to Trump.

Also, several Insider journalists received "Patriot of the Month" emails from Trump's presidential campaign in December, suggesting that a book-, cheese-, or wine-of-the-month club might prove more valuable to someone who innocently believes Trump really thinks they're a super-special supporter.

'Official 2024 Presidential Trump Day One Club'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgLEB_0hsPZpHV00
'Official 2024 Presidential Trump Day One Club'

Trump fundraising committees

To commemorate Trump announcing his run for the presidency in 2024, Trump wants you to be a member of a "club" where member dues come in the form of a campaign contribution. What you get in return is not defined.

'Official Trump Campaign Cabinet Member'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c802C_0hsPZpHV00
'Official Trump Campaign Cabinet Member'

Trump fundraising committees

You will hereby serve as the secretary of the Department of Nothing after donating "ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY."

'Trump Alliance Club'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wg2Sq_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Alliance Club'

Trump political committees

"ONLY top MAGA Patriots" may join the "Trump Alliance Club," according to Trump, although invitations were sent to anyone who signed up for Trump's email list.

Joining this club, the benefits of which are not defined, is as simple as making a donation.

'Official Trump Gold Card'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0JL2_0hsPZpHV00
'Official Trump Gold Card'

Trump political committees

This Trump card is gold in color and personalized. But there's nothing it can functionally be used for: It won't get you into a Trump golf club or Mar-a-Lago, and it won't get you a senior discount on, say, a two-pack of Trump-branded sour gummy bears the former president's namesake company sells for $15 a pop .

'Official Trump Card'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cth1Q_0hsPZpHV00
'Official Trump Card'

Trump political committees

Just like the Trump gold card, but it's blue.

'Official Trump Election Year Donor Card'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlFep_0hsPZpHV00
An 'Official Trump Election Year Donor Card'

Trump political committees

Another card from Trump, this time to signify that the donor donated during an election year.

'Trump Gold Member'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVo8J_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Gold Membership'

Trump political committees

The Save America Joint Fundraising Committee promised Trump would see a list of "ALL PATRIOTS" who contributed to join the "Trump Gold Membership Roster," which has no discernible benefits to donors.

'Official Trump Announcement Priority List'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLgwA_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Announcement Priority List'

Trump political committees

Trump has yet to use this "announcement priority list" for any updates on his presidential candidacy status for 2024.

'Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6rq1_0hsPZpHV00
The "Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall"

Trump political committees

Back in 2016, Trump posted a video showing a "donor board" in Trump Tower in New York City. "The wall has only space for 2,000 more supporters," Trump said at the time while a fuzzy image of the board flashed on-screen. In the years since, Trump continued to promise donors inclusion on "boards" or "walls." Hundreds of thousands of people have since made contributions. But there's no evidence that Trump has created a physical Trump donor wall to honor his contributors.

'President Trump's Inner Friend Circle'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azBmP_0hsPZpHV00
'President Trump's Inner Friend Circle'

Trump political committees

According to this fundraising email, it's possible for a donor to pay their way into Trump's "Inner Friend Circle" by donating as little as $45.

'Official 2022 Trump MVP'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5gbI_0hsPZpHV00
Invitation to join the "Official 2022 Trump MVP" list.

Trump political committees

For a period of "limited time," it was possible to join the 'Trump MVP roster" for as little as $25.

You do not actually receive a gold trophy.

Sorry.

'Official Ultra MAGA Membership'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRqDx_0hsPZpHV00
An "Official Ultra MAGA Membership" offer.

Trump political committees

Earning an "Ultra MAGA Membership" is as easy as paying for it. Suggestion contribution: $100.

How is this different from the "Official 2022 Trump Premium Membership"? Perhaps only members themselves will ever know.

'Great MAGA King Status'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmDmu_0hsPZpHV00
A "Great MAGA King Status" invitation.

Trump political committees

For just $25, you can level up from your "Ultra MAGA Membership" and earn yourself "Great MAGA King status."

Although a solicitation pictures Trump holding a medieval scroll — "Your Name Here" it reads in Old English script — don't hold your breath waiting for a coronation ceremony.

'Trump XLV Society'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9uec_0hsPZpHV00
A "Trump XLV Society" invitation.

Trump political committees

For $45, one could gain access to the "EXCLUSIVE Trump XLV Society."

Unlike, say, the National Geographic Society, there is no monthly magazine.

'Official 45 Advisory Board Member'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMGuv_0hsPZpHV00
A Trump "Official 45 Advisory Board Member" invitation.

Trump political committees

If you honestly think your $5 contribution to Trump's PAC will buy you a seat at his boardroom table, please read this first .

'Official Trump 100 Club'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1g0D_0hsPZpHV00
An "Official Trump 100 Club" invitation.

Trump political committees

This club has one fewer person than a Trump 101 club and one more person than a Trump 99 club.

All are equally imaginary and meaningless, even if Trump's team promises that this is a "once-in-a-lifetime" membership for "devoted Patriots."

'Official 45 Ambassador'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjlNr_0hsPZpHV00
An "Official 45 Ambassador' invitation.

Trump political committees

As president, Trump fully engaged in the storied presidential practice of doling out ambassadorships to political donors. A seven-figure contribution to, say, a Trump-supporting super PAC might score you an appointment to represent the United States in some cushy country abroad.

But the only thing an "Official 45 Ambassador" designation will get you is a fast trip to Fakeistan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 46

Helen Johnson
09-13

WAKE UP PEOPLE! can't you see Trump, only WANTS YOUR MONEY!!! He is getting richer off of YOUR MONEY!!! ALL YOU GET IS PROMISES & TRINKETS!!! HE IS GETTING RICHER AND YOU POORER!!!!

Reply
24
Philberto V
09-12

Sounds like a repeat of trump u. Everything this guy is involved with is little more than a scam or bankruptcy waiting to happen. Worlds #1 grifter.

Reply(1)
21
my mind
09-13

Hahaha iIntelligent people know it's all a scam. But tRUMP 🐑🐑 believe anything he says. And it's their money… So not my problem!! tRUMP truly does demonstrate why he loves his poorly educated!!🐑🐑🐑

Reply
17
Related
Salon

It would be amazingly dumb for GOP to impeach Biden — so sure, go for it

At the beginning of last week, the general assumption in the Beltway chattering class was that the midterm elections would be a "red wave," leading to Republicans taking over state governments, the Senate and a healthy majority in the House of more than 20 seats. Instead, Tuesday turned out to be an anti-MAGA election. Yes, Republicans will (in all probability) end up with an extremely slim majority in the House, but only thanks to extensive gerrymandering. (Without the Republican pickups enabled by redistricting in Florida and New York, Democrats would have won easily.)
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The List

The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

773K+
Followers
46K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy