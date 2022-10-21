ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

16 times Donald Trump's political action committees promised worthless rewards for a donation

By Madison Hall,Dave Levinthal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PnVl_0hsPZpHV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIDW3_0hsPZpHV00
Former President Donald Trump.

REUTERS/Mike Cassese

  • Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has continued to aggressively fundraise.
  • To entice donors, Trump regularly offers incentives to contributors — but they're worthless.
  • They include trinkets, awards, and membership cards.

Former President Donald Trump has yet to formally announce another run for the presidency in 2024.

But since leaving Washington, DC, in January 2021, he's lined the coffers of his several post-president political action committees — Save America PAC, Make America Great Again PAC, and the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee among them — with tens of millions of dollars, sometimes sending prospective donors two or three email and text message fundraising solicitations each day.

To entice donors to his PACs, Trump regularly offers items that might appear to have prestige and value. In reality, they have no discernible value and are largely imaginary. These include "Trump cards" that have no use, memberships to groups that don't meet, and even the chance to be included on a "donor wall" that doesn't appear to exist.

Trump's team did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Here's a run-down of 16 made-up awards, prizes, and perks that Trump has offered to contributors during 2022:

'Official 2022 Trump Premium Membership'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT1rg_0hsPZpHV00
Trump Premium Membership

Trump political committees

Offered to "LOYAL and UNWAVERING" supporters, Trump has yet to say what his "BIG plans" are for Trump premium members.

'Trump Alliance Club'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wg2Sq_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Alliance Club'

Trump political committees

"ONLY top MAGA Patriots" may join the "Trump Alliance Club," according to Trump, although invitations were sent to anyone who signed up for Trump's email list. Joining this club, the benefits of which are not defined, is as simple as making a donation.

'Trump Gold Card'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0JL2_0hsPZpHV00
'Official Trump Gold Card'

Trump political committees

This Trump card is gold in color and personalized. But there's nothing it can functionally be used for: It won't get you into a Trump golf club or Mar-a-Lago, and it won't get you a senior discount on, say, a two-pack of Trump-branded sour gummy bears the former president's namesake company sells for $15 a pop .

'Official Trump Card'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cth1Q_0hsPZpHV00
'Official Trump Card'

Trump political committees

Just like the Trump gold card, but it's blue.

'Official Trump Election Year Donor Card'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlFep_0hsPZpHV00
An 'Official Trump Election Year Donor Card'

Trump political committees

Another card from Trump, this time to signify that the donor donated during an election year.

'Trump Gold Member'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVo8J_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Gold Membership'

Trump political committees

The Save America Joint Fundraising Committee promised Trump would see a list of "ALL PATRIOTS" who contributed to join the "Trump Gold Membership Roster," which has no discernible benefits to donors.

'Official Trump Announcement Priority List'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLgwA_0hsPZpHV00
'Trump Announcement Priority List'

Trump political committees

Trump has yet to use this "announcement priority list" for any updates on his presidential candidacy status for 2024.

'Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6rq1_0hsPZpHV00
The "Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall"

Trump political committees

Back in 2016, Trump posted a video showing a "donor board" in Trump Tower in New York City. "The wall has only space for 2,000 more supporters," Trump said at the time while a fuzzy image of the board flashed on-screen. In the years since, Trump continued to promise donors inclusion on "boards" or "walls." Hundreds of thousands of people have since made contributions. But there's no evidence that Trump has created a physical Trump donor wall to honor his contributors.

'President Trump's Inner Friend Circle'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azBmP_0hsPZpHV00
'President Trump's Inner Friend Circle'

Trump political committees

According to this fundraising email, it's possible for a donor to pay their way into Trump's "Inner Friend Circle" by donating as little as $45.

'Official 2022 Trump MVP'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5gbI_0hsPZpHV00
Invitation to join the "Official 2022 Trump MVP" list.

Trump political committees

For a period of "limited time," it was possible to join the 'Trump MVP roster" for as little as $25.

'Ultra MAGA Membership'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRqDx_0hsPZpHV00
An "Ultra MAGA Membership" offer.

Trump political committees

Earning an "Ultra MAGA Membership" is as easy as paying for it. Suggestion contribution: $100.

How is this different from the "Official 2022 Trump Premium Membership"? Perhaps only members themselves will ever know.

'Great MAGA King Status'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmDmu_0hsPZpHV00
A "Great MAGA King Status" invitation.

Trump political committees

For just $25, you can level up from your "Ultra MAGA Membership" and earn yourself "Great MAGA King status."

Although a solicitation pictures Trump holding a medieval scroll — "Your Name Here" it reads in Old English script — don't hold your breath waiting for a coronation ceremony.

'Trump XLV Society'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9uec_0hsPZpHV00
A "Trump XLV Society" invitation.

Trump political committees

For $45, one could gain access to the "EXCLUSIVE Trump XLV Society."

Unlike, say, the National Geographic Society, there is no monthly magazine.

'Official 45 Advisory Board Member'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMGuv_0hsPZpHV00
A Trump "Official 45 Advisory Board Member" invitation.

Trump political committees

If you honestly think your $5 contribution to Trump's PAC will buy you a seat at his boardroom table, please read this first .

'Official Trump 100 Club'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1g0D_0hsPZpHV00
An "Official Trump 100 Club" invitation.

Trump political committees

This club has one fewer person than a Trump 101 club and one more person than a Trump 99 club.

All are equally imaginary and meaningless, even if Trump's team promises that this is a "once-in-a-lifetime" membership for "devoted Patriots."

'Official 45 Ambassador'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjlNr_0hsPZpHV00
An "Official 45 Ambassador' invitation.

Trump political committees

As president, Trump fully engaged in the storied presidential practice of doling out ambassadorships to political donors. A seven-figure contribution to, say, a Trump-supporting super PAC might score you an appointment to represent the United States in some cushy country abroad.

But the only thing an "Official 45 Ambassador" designation will get you is a trip to Fakeistan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 40

Helen Johnson
09-13

WAKE UP PEOPLE! can't you see Trump, only WANTS YOUR MONEY!!! He is getting richer off of YOUR MONEY!!! ALL YOU GET IS PROMISES & TRINKETS!!! HE IS GETTING RICHER AND YOU POORER!!!!

Reply
20
Philberto V
09-12

Sounds like a repeat of trump u. Everything this guy is involved with is little more than a scam or bankruptcy waiting to happen. Worlds #1 grifter.

Reply(1)
19
my mind
09-13

Hahaha iIntelligent people know it's all a scam. But tRUMP 🐑🐑 believe anything he says. And it's their money… So not my problem!! tRUMP truly does demonstrate why he loves his poorly educated!!🐑🐑🐑

Reply
15
Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Benzinga

Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

689K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy