16 times Donald Trump's political action committees promised worthless rewards for a donation

Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has continued to aggressively fundraise.

To entice donors, Trump regularly offers incentives to contributors — but they're worthless.

They include trinkets, awards, and membership cards.

Former President Donald Trump has yet to formally announce another run for the presidency in 2024.

But since leaving Washington, DC, in January 2021, he's lined the coffers of his several post-president political action committees — Save America PAC, Make America Great Again PAC, and the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee among them — with tens of millions of dollars, sometimes sending prospective donors two or three email and text message fundraising solicitations each day.

To entice donors to his PACs, Trump regularly offers items that might appear to have prestige and value. In reality, they have no discernible value and are largely imaginary. These include "Trump cards" that have no use, memberships to groups that don't meet, and even the chance to be included on a "donor wall" that doesn't appear to exist.

Trump's team did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Here's a run-down of 16 made-up awards, prizes, and perks that Trump has offered to contributors during 2022:

Trump Premium Membership Trump political committees

'Official 2022 Trump Premium Membership'

Offered to "LOYAL and UNWAVERING" supporters, Trump has yet to say what his "BIG plans" are for Trump premium members.

'Trump Alliance Club' Trump political committees

'Trump Alliance Club'

"ONLY top MAGA Patriots" may join the "Trump Alliance Club," according to Trump, although invitations were sent to anyone who signed up for Trump's email list. Joining this club, the benefits of which are not defined, is as simple as making a donation.

'Official Trump Gold Card' Trump political committees

'Trump Gold Card'

This Trump card is gold in color and personalized. But there's nothing it can functionally be used for: It won't get you into a Trump golf club or Mar-a-Lago, and it won't get you a senior discount on, say, a two-pack of Trump-branded sour gummy bears the former president's namesake company sells for $15 a pop .

'Official Trump Card' Trump political committees

'Official Trump Card'

Just like the Trump gold card, but it's blue.

An 'Official Trump Election Year Donor Card' Trump political committees

'Official Trump Election Year Donor Card'

Another card from Trump, this time to signify that the donor donated during an election year.

'Trump Gold Membership' Trump political committees

'Trump Gold Member'

The Save America Joint Fundraising Committee promised Trump would see a list of "ALL PATRIOTS" who contributed to join the "Trump Gold Membership Roster," which has no discernible benefits to donors.

'Trump Announcement Priority List' Trump political committees

'Official Trump Announcement Priority List'

Trump has yet to use this "announcement priority list" for any updates on his presidential candidacy status for 2024.

The "Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall" Trump political committees

'Official 2022 Trump Donor Wall'

Back in 2016, Trump posted a video showing a "donor board" in Trump Tower in New York City. "The wall has only space for 2,000 more supporters," Trump said at the time while a fuzzy image of the board flashed on-screen. In the years since, Trump continued to promise donors inclusion on "boards" or "walls." Hundreds of thousands of people have since made contributions. But there's no evidence that Trump has created a physical Trump donor wall to honor his contributors.

'President Trump's Inner Friend Circle' Trump political committees

'President Trump's Inner Friend Circle'

According to this fundraising email, it's possible for a donor to pay their way into Trump's "Inner Friend Circle" by donating as little as $45.

Invitation to join the "Official 2022 Trump MVP" list. Trump political committees

'Official 2022 Trump MVP'

For a period of "limited time," it was possible to join the 'Trump MVP roster" for as little as $25.

An "Ultra MAGA Membership" offer. Trump political committees

'Ultra MAGA Membership'

Earning an "Ultra MAGA Membership" is as easy as paying for it. Suggestion contribution: $100.

How is this different from the "Official 2022 Trump Premium Membership"? Perhaps only members themselves will ever know.

A "Great MAGA King Status" invitation. Trump political committees

'Great MAGA King Status'

For just $25, you can level up from your "Ultra MAGA Membership" and earn yourself "Great MAGA King status."

Although a solicitation pictures Trump holding a medieval scroll — "Your Name Here" it reads in Old English script — don't hold your breath waiting for a coronation ceremony.

A "Trump XLV Society" invitation. Trump political committees

'Trump XLV Society'

For $45, one could gain access to the "EXCLUSIVE Trump XLV Society."

Unlike, say, the National Geographic Society, there is no monthly magazine.

A Trump "Official 45 Advisory Board Member" invitation. Trump political committees

'Official 45 Advisory Board Member'

If you honestly think your $5 contribution to Trump's PAC will buy you a seat at his boardroom table, please read this first .

An "Official Trump 100 Club" invitation. Trump political committees

'Official Trump 100 Club'

This club has one fewer person than a Trump 101 club and one more person than a Trump 99 club.

All are equally imaginary and meaningless, even if Trump's team promises that this is a "once-in-a-lifetime" membership for "devoted Patriots."

An "Official 45 Ambassador' invitation. Trump political committees

'Official 45 Ambassador'

As president, Trump fully engaged in the storied presidential practice of doling out ambassadorships to political donors. A seven-figure contribution to, say, a Trump-supporting super PAC might score you an appointment to represent the United States in some cushy country abroad.

But the only thing an "Official 45 Ambassador" designation will get you is a trip to Fakeistan.