ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden pushes efforts to end cancer on 60th anniversary of JFK's 'moonshot' speech

By Arielle Mitropoulos
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9ZIr_0hsPSkQz00

On the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's famous moonshot speech, President Joe Biden on Monday outlined a new "American Moonshot" aimed at eradicating cancer "as we know it."

"President Kennedy set a goal to win the space race against Russia and advance science and technology for all humanity," Biden said during a speech at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. "And when he said that goal, he established a national purpose that could rally the American people and the common cause, and he succeeded. Now in our time, on the 60th anniversary of his clarion call, we face another inflection point."

After being introduced by Kennedy's daughter, U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, Biden pointed to the parallels between his efforts and those of JFK, who, at the time, declared the America's objective to put a man on the moon -- noting that both plans were unprecedented for their times.

"I believe ... the same national purpose will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills to end cancer as we know it. And even cure cancers once and for all," he said.

The cause is a personal one for Biden, who launched the moonshot originally as vice president just months after his son, Beau, died from glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xY9pO_0hsPSkQz00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden is greeted by President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy as he arrives to deliver a speech on his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, Sept. 12, 2022.
MORE: Cancers in adults below 50 have 'dramatically increased': Report

Biden reiterated the importance of this cancer moonshot to him, saying it was one of the reasons he ran for president in 2020.

"As president of the United States Senate, I presided over the overwhelming bipartisan vote and watched my friend Mitch McConnell name the cancer provisions in that bill after my son Beau who had lost his life to that disease just months earlier. And when we left office, Jill and I knew we had to keep going through, keep it up. So, we initiated the Biden cancer initiative. We focused on turning the moonshot into a movement, not just a shot, a movement," Biden said.

In the years since President Richard Nixon signed the National Cancer Act in 1971, "enormous progress" has been made in the nation's fight against cancer, Biden said, adding that progress has increased at a faster pace in recent years, with the death rate due to cancer falling more than 25% over the last 25 years. Cancer, however, remains the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. after heart disease.

Earlier this year, Biden relaunched the cancer moonshot initiative, unveiling his goals of cutting cancer deaths in half in the next 25 years, and on Monday he pointed to how technology can be used to further efforts to find a cure.

"Today, I'm setting a long term goal for the cancer moonshot to rally America, an ingenuity that we can engage like we did to reach the moon that actually cures cancers -- not all cancer -- cancer -- cures cancer once and for all. " Biden said.

Biden also introduced Dr. Renee Wegrzyn -- his pick for the first Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a program Biden campaigned on creating to help drive research to cure diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's and Diabetes, and one he views as critical to the success of the moonshot.

"Scientists are exploring whether mRNA vaccine technology that brought us safe and effective COVID 19 vaccines could be used to stop cancer cells when they first arrive to target the right treatments," Biden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twiRz_0hsPSkQz00
Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden listens as Ambassador Caroline Kennedy speaks before Biden about the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, Sept. 12, 2022.

Looking ahead, Biden asked the audience to imagine what was possible.

"Imagine the possibilities. Vaccines that could prevent cancer, like there is for HPV. Imagine molecular zip codes that could deliver drugs and gene therapy precisely to the right tissues. Imagine simple blood test during an annual physical that can detect cancer early with a chance of cure best. Imagine getting a simple shot instead of grueling chemo, or getting a pill follicle pharmacy instead of invasive treatments and long hospital stays," he said.

But Biden warned that the federal effort and investments would not be enough to cure cancer.

"We need everyone to get the game. That's why I'm also calling on the science and medical communities to bring the boldest thinking to this fight. I'm calling on the private sector to develop and test new treatments. Make drugs more affordable, share more data, and knowledge that can inform the public and benefit every company's research," he said. "And I'm respectfully calling on people living with cancer and caregivers and families to keep sharing their experience and pushing for progress," Biden said, urging them to share their ideas with the administration as well."

Earlier, the White House said Biden would not be seeking additional funding from Congress for what is bound to be an costly effort.

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Caroline Kennedy
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#American#Museum
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

828K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy