Award-Winning Film is an Unfiltered Look into the Lives of Parents Caring for Children with Profound Disabilities. NASHVILLE – One in five children in Tennessee have a special healthcare need, chronic illness, or disability. For many parents caring for children and adults with profound disabilities, the stress and demands of daily life take a heavy toll on their wellbeing. The award-winning documentary film, Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why it Matters, created by Nashville filmmakers Tom and Amanda Dyer, provides a glimpse into the world of parent caregivers and the challenges they face. The Tennessee premiere of Unseen, followed by an audience Q&A with the filmmakers, is on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO