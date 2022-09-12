Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Monogram Health Donates $2.5M to University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Research Partnership Aimed at Improving Outcomes for People with Chronic Kidney Disease
NASHVILLE —Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, has announced a $2.5 million gift to the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI). The donation will be used to establish the Monogram Health Chronic Kidney Disease Fund, which will support a collaborative research initiative at Penn LDI aimed at improving clinical outcomes of individuals with chronic kidney disease.
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
wgnsradio.com
Dr. Michael Stany talks about Ovarian Cancer, the symptoms, the treatment and more
Dr. Michael Stany discussed ovarian cancer, the signs, symptoms and the treatment. He also talked about different risk factors, genetics, age groups and more. Dr. Stany is part of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro and also works with patients at the Saint Thomas offices in Nashville, TN. He can be contacted at (615) 284-4646.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Nashville Filmmakers Shed Light on Parent Caregivers in Unseen Documentary Film
Award-Winning Film is an Unfiltered Look into the Lives of Parents Caring for Children with Profound Disabilities. NASHVILLE – One in five children in Tennessee have a special healthcare need, chronic illness, or disability. For many parents caring for children and adults with profound disabilities, the stress and demands of daily life take a heavy toll on their wellbeing. The award-winning documentary film, Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why it Matters, created by Nashville filmmakers Tom and Amanda Dyer, provides a glimpse into the world of parent caregivers and the challenges they face. The Tennessee premiere of Unseen, followed by an audience Q&A with the filmmakers, is on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
RevSpring Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Fueled by record growth, RevSpring makes its home in a city surrounded by healthcare leaders. Nashville (September 15, 2022)—RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare patient engagement and payment solutions, announced today the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Nashville. The move will establish RevSpring’s primary home among many of the industry’s largest healthcare networks, providers and revenue cycle partners.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
americanmilitarynews.com
101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN
A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
TBI is hiring to help with long turnaround times on testing rape kits
The turnaround time to test a sexual assault kit can be months to even a year. That leaves victims languishing while police try to solve the crimes against them.
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
Dog flu cases on the rise in Nashville, veterinarians warn
Veterinarians warn pet parents to take precautions as dog flu cases rise in Nashville, and they might need to keep a close eye on their pups.
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee is an Immersive Music, Food, Art, & Cultural Experience [LINEUP]
Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.
Tennessee Tribune
Davidson County Judge Jones Elected to District 7 Governors Board of American Judges Association
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Lynda Jones has been elected District 7 Board of Governors of the American Judges Association (AJA) for 2022 – 2024. District 7 is comprised of Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The American Judges...
Comments / 0