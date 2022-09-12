ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nashvillemedicalnews.com

Monogram Health Donates $2.5M to University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Research Partnership Aimed at Improving Outcomes for People with Chronic Kidney Disease

NASHVILLE —Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, has announced a $2.5 million gift to the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI). The donation will be used to establish the Monogram Health Chronic Kidney Disease Fund, which will support a collaborative research initiative at Penn LDI aimed at improving clinical outcomes of individuals with chronic kidney disease.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Nashville Filmmakers Shed Light on Parent Caregivers in Unseen Documentary Film

Award-Winning Film is an Unfiltered Look into the Lives of Parents Caring for Children with Profound Disabilities. NASHVILLE – One in five children in Tennessee have a special healthcare need, chronic illness, or disability. For many parents caring for children and adults with profound disabilities, the stress and demands of daily life take a heavy toll on their wellbeing. The award-winning documentary film, Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why it Matters, created by Nashville filmmakers Tom and Amanda Dyer, provides a glimpse into the world of parent caregivers and the challenges they face. The Tennessee premiere of Unseen, followed by an audience Q&A with the filmmakers, is on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

RevSpring Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville

Fueled by record growth, RevSpring makes its home in a city surrounded by healthcare leaders. Nashville (September 15, 2022)—RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare patient engagement and payment solutions, announced today the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Nashville. The move will establish RevSpring’s primary home among many of the industry’s largest healthcare networks, providers and revenue cycle partners.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN

A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee is an Immersive Music, Food, Art, & Cultural Experience [LINEUP]

Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.
FRANKLIN, TN

