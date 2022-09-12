ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Innovation, Workforce, and Expanded Access to Care were the Focus of Avel eCare’s 1st Annual Customer Forum and Innovation Summit

The successful Nashville event was focused on the future of telemedicine. Avel eCare’s first annual Customer Forum and Innovation Summit was successfully held in Nashville, TN, on August 14-16, 2022. The summit brought thought leaders from across the country together to share insights and perspectives on innovations in telemedicine and the future of healthcare delivery.
Monogram Health Donates $2.5M to University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Research Partnership Aimed at Improving Outcomes for People with Chronic Kidney Disease

NASHVILLE —Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, has announced a $2.5 million gift to the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI). The donation will be used to establish the Monogram Health Chronic Kidney Disease Fund, which will support a collaborative research initiative at Penn LDI aimed at improving clinical outcomes of individuals with chronic kidney disease.
RevSpring Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville

Fueled by record growth, RevSpring makes its home in a city surrounded by healthcare leaders. Nashville (September 15, 2022)—RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare patient engagement and payment solutions, announced today the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Nashville. The move will establish RevSpring’s primary home among many of the industry’s largest healthcare networks, providers and revenue cycle partners.
Nashville Filmmakers Shed Light on Parent Caregivers in Unseen Documentary Film

Award-Winning Film is an Unfiltered Look into the Lives of Parents Caring for Children with Profound Disabilities. NASHVILLE – One in five children in Tennessee have a special healthcare need, chronic illness, or disability. For many parents caring for children and adults with profound disabilities, the stress and demands of daily life take a heavy toll on their wellbeing. The award-winning documentary film, Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why it Matters, created by Nashville filmmakers Tom and Amanda Dyer, provides a glimpse into the world of parent caregivers and the challenges they face. The Tennessee premiere of Unseen, followed by an audience Q&A with the filmmakers, is on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church.
