Colorado State University
Agricultural health and safety center celebrates 30 years of impact and collaboration
With Colorado’s summer harvest season wrapping up, chances are that you’ve enjoyed one of our state’s summer staple foods: Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Melons, Pueblo Chiles and Olathe Sweet Corn. Along with well-known quality livestock, dairy and grains, these regional favorites make it from fields and pastures to our tables thanks to the 195,000 people employed by Colorado’s agricultural industry.
Colorado State University
Soccer and softball complex renderings released; Bohemian Foundation to be honored at CSU-CU volleyball contest
The future of women’s sports at Colorado State University is coming into focus with the release of renderings of the combined soccer and softball complex. The project, funded in part by a $5 million gift from the Bohemian Foundation, includes locker room upgrades at Moby Arena for the softball, soccer and volleyball teams and adding spaces for golf, tennis and track and field teams to use weightlifting equipment.
Colorado State University
What the Chukker: CSU Polo Club collaborates with Odell Brewing to create beer
When you think of polo, what comes to mind first? Wealth and prestige? The sport of kings?. Colorado State University’s Polo Club is less about aristocracy and more about accessibility – for its players and its fans. “People think they know what polo is but until they go...
Colorado State University
5 majors to explore if you want to work in entertainment
Think you’ll have to pack a suitcase and hit the road for Hollywood to work in entertainment? You’d actually be surprised just how many people in the entertainment biz started out with a college education. Colorado State is no stranger to the stars, either; we have some notable alums who still call themselves Rams today, including actor/comedian, Leslie Jones. So how does your path to college end in entertainment? Here are five majors you can take with you all the way to the stage.
