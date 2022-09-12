ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a school receptionist, non-uniform day can be a nightmare… but it’s not the kids we judge, it’s the parents

By Secret School Receptionist
 5 days ago

EVERYONE likes the idea of a non-uniform day but in reality it is simply an opportunity for kids (and parents) to be picked apart.

As part of Fabulous’ new back to school series, our secret school receptionist is revealing what teachers REALLY think about you and your little darlings.

Our insider says non-uniform days at school cause havoc Credit: Getty

This week the receptionist, who works in a primary school in Yorkshire, reveals that teachers are quick to judge when it comes to home clothes day, but it isn't the kids they are judging...

"Children seem to think that wearing their own clothes for a day makes their schoolwork magically disappear (maybe it does?) and teachers relish the opportunity of a day where they are not constantly picking children up for non-adherence to the uniform policy.

Well, that’s the idea anyway, the reality is normally very different.

Whether it is school uniform or not, schools still must have rules about what is acceptable and appropriate to wear.

This is why it is so frustrating for school staff when no matter how many texts and emails have been sent out, no matter how many times it has been discussed in form times and lessons, students STILL turn up in clothes that wouldn’t look out of place in an Ibiza club.

And it is the parents who are complicit in this as they are the ones who have had the information.

Much as many of our teenagers would like to believe that they live in a Hollywood movie, we do not live in a world where children change their clothes on the way to school.

So you, as parents, clearly see what they are wearing before they leave home – if it doesn’t comply with school rules, make sure they change.

Trust me, it saves a lot of hassle for both you and the teachers as we will only ask them to go home and change anyway.

If it doesn’t comply with school rules, make sure they change

Either that, or borrow from lost property, which as we know, is a fate worse than death for a teenager.

What school staff really despise is when parents send their children into school in expensive, or even designer clothing, and then blame school when items get lost or damaged.

“That coat cost me £100!”, comes the cry down the phone, “he’s only had it a week!”.

Well, more fool you, children run amok when they are at school with little regard for the clothes you have spent your hard-earned money on.

Get yourself down to Asda or Tesco for a cheap and cheerful parka like the rest of us and stop trying to show off to the other parents. There is plenty of time for nice clothes outside school time!

Unfortunately, a non-uniform day can be a minefield for students from lower income families.

School uniform can be a great leveller; everyone in the same clothes without competition.

Suddenly change that, and students can feel an expectation to dress in certain clothes or look a certain way.

Sometimes it is simply not worth the headache

Such is the pressure, some students will make the decision to come to school in their uniform anyway.

Don’t worry though, there will always be some children who have forgotten, and who will turn up in their uniform as well.

All of these are reasons why some headteachers are loathe to have non-uniform days.

Sometimes it is simply not worth the headache of staff having to manage the multitude of issues it brings.

From dealing with excess flesh on display (be it bum, belly or boob), to emblazoned inappropriate slogans that can make even the most hardened PE teacher blush, and shoes that are a potential injury to both wearer and everyone around them.

Even worse, for those offenders that are sent home to change, there is every chance that parents will then keep them off school for the full day – you wouldn’t be able to do that at work so why is it OK to teach your children that they can just have a day off?

On the other hand, a non–uniform day is always a winner for dragging up those all-important attendance figures – especially in Primary, and even more so if it’s fancy dress."

Our receptionist says the parents are to blame for the outfits their children wear Credit: Getty

Comments / 7

Beatrice Miele
4d ago

Uniforms would be a big improvement and take the focus Off the haves vs the have nots..the kids can ' Express their individuality " After school hours. .and a little less " T & A " would help too.

Reply
3
gray wolf
3d ago

everyday should be a non-uniform day. school uniforms are just another tool used to indoctrinate children and teach them that they do not matter as individuals only the group matters. that is the entire purpose of a uniform loyalty to the group instead of to the individual.

Reply
2
