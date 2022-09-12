ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle’s touching comment to Royal aide about promise to well-wisher caught on camera

By Sarah Grealish
 5 days ago

MEGHAN Markle made a touching comment to a Royal aide about a promise she made to a young mourner.

Hordes of royal fans were in awe on Saturday as Princes William and Harry and wives Kate and Meghan dramatically reunited in tribute to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAbRV_0hsPCAHb00
Meghan Markle made a vow to a fan after they gave her flowers Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtMaX_0hsPCAHb00
The touching moment between Meghan and the aide was caught on camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJ3Az_0hsPCAHb00
Meghan, Harry, Kate and William met with mourners on Saturday Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fw0se_0hsPCAHb00
All four then met crowds of mourners, speaking with them and collecting flowers from them Credit: PA

All four then met crowds of mourners, speaking with them and collecting flowers from them.

And several clips of the ‘Fab Four’ speaking with individual fans went viral on social media over the weekend - including one of Meghan Markle.

It shows an aide who offered to take some of the flowers which the duchess had been given by mourners.

It comes as...

At first, social media users speculated that Meghan had been rude to the aide - but now its been revealed that she actually made a sweet comment.

She aparently told him that she would keep a hold of them as she had promised that she would place them at the gate on behalf of the well-wishers.

It’s thought that she said: "I told them I'd place them over there so it's OK. Thank you. I appreciate it though."

It comes as the royal also received a hug from a young fan.

Amelka Zak, 14, told CNN: “We just waiting for her to come and she came over and asked my name and how my day was and how long I was waiting.

“I asked her if I could have a hug and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment.”

Only William and Kate — newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales — were expected to meet the public from 4.30pm.

But the walkabout was delayed until 5.15pm to include Harry and Meghan.

The young well-wisher said she “looks up to Meghan” and revealed the touching reason she felt like she needed to embrace the duchess.

She explained: “It just went through my mind and everyone was kind of cheering me on.

“I guess I just felt like I needed to in a way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Kygp_0hsPCAHb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3Rem_0hsPCAHb00

“I feel like she’s going through a lot because of the Queen dying but also because of everything she’s been through with the royal family.

“I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome I guess. I just wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened.”

