Movies

The Woman King - Review

The Woman King is in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. The Woman King is a refreshing departure from the current spate of action films that are mostly tied to superhero titles. Instead, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) gives us a period piece about the real-life inspired female warriors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey known as the Agojie. Viola Davis is their world-weary yet fierce General Nanisca, who trains the women of her tribe and the captured women of other tribes to become elite warriors of unparalleled respect. The script itself is a bit surface when it comes to the complexities of the social and political tribe dynamics of the time, but the ensemble cast elevates even the soapiest subplots to make this a story worth watching.
The Norse Mythology in God of War: Ragnarok's Latest Trailer

Sony dropped a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at their State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a lot of new imagery and details about how the story of the sequel will depict the Norse version of the end of the universe. Things go down in a very specific way in Norse Mythology, and it seems Sony Santa Monica will be sticking somewhat closely to the source material, as we see multiple shots in the trailer of gods, monsters, and events that tie directly to Ragnarök. There are a ton of little mythological Easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and made note of a few specific details that you might have missed. (We’ve also added a little context along the way!)
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be

While it was a relief to finally learn the team lineup for the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie set to cap off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actual members making up the roster weren’t exactly that exciting. The team led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will...
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
IGN's State of Streaming 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect

IGN’s State of Streaming is back in 2022 and we’re here to give you exclusive reveals, big-time interviews, and the deepest dives into the world of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, YouTube, and more!. State of Streaming will begin with an...
Catch a Mountain Whitefish

Catch a Mountain Whitefish is one of the optional tutorial missions you can choose to take on from the Diamond Peak's Outpost noticeboard. You'll find this next to Taylor's Tackles, where Sophia, The Shopkeeper is. Taking on this optional quest will help you cover the basics of catching a Mountain Whitefish.
How to Get and Use Conch Shells

This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
Rick and Morty Just Changed Morty For Good | Canon Fodder

Rick and Morty return! Rick and Morty Season 6 continues with Episode 2 on Adult Swim. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have indicated the story is only getting deeper in the Rick & Morty canon. Will Morty Smith ever be the same after this episode? Will we meet Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Jerry developments soon? Rick and Morty S6E2 features a new sort of challenge for Rick Sanchez, with the way it ended, are we looking at a new Rick and Morty? We’ve got it all, plus all the easter eggs we could find in this edition of IGN Canon Fodder. Kim Horcher has the breakdown and we’ll have all your lingering thoughts about this edition of Rick and Morty explained!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Episode 4 Review

Warning: The below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4, which is now streaming on Prime Video. If you're not caught up yet, read a spoiler-free review of the two-episode premiere here. When an episode of an hour-long serialized show ends and...
Butcher's Crossing Review

This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Butcher's Crossing made its world premiere. It does not yet have a release date. Butcher’s Crossing is a neo-Western drama with a descent into psychological madness. This is a movie about interrogating the myths of the American West, of heroism and masculinity, and man’s control over nature. Nicolas Cage continues his streak of subtle but captivating roles as a veteran buffalo hunter with an obsession, and the film features some gorgeous vistas. Sadly, its traditional script offers few surprises and little insight. This is a bleak and ultimately not very memorable movie that nevertheless tells an important story.
MOVIES

