Raven Hollow: Watch the Terrifying Trailer for the Upcoming Gothic Horror Film
West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret. Premieres September 22 only Shudder.
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be
While it was a relief to finally learn the team lineup for the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie set to cap off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actual members making up the roster weren’t exactly that exciting. The team led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will...
The Woman King - Review
The Woman King is in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. The Woman King is a refreshing departure from the current spate of action films that are mostly tied to superhero titles. Instead, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) gives us a period piece about the real-life inspired female warriors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey known as the Agojie. Viola Davis is their world-weary yet fierce General Nanisca, who trains the women of her tribe and the captured women of other tribes to become elite warriors of unparalleled respect. The script itself is a bit surface when it comes to the complexities of the social and political tribe dynamics of the time, but the ensemble cast elevates even the soapiest subplots to make this a story worth watching.
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
Catch a Mountain Whitefish
Catch a Mountain Whitefish is one of the optional tutorial missions you can choose to take on from the Diamond Peak's Outpost noticeboard. You'll find this next to Taylor's Tackles, where Sophia, The Shopkeeper is. Taking on this optional quest will help you cover the basics of catching a Mountain Whitefish.
How to Get New Recipes
Cooking is a vital part of your gameplay experience in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and as such new recipes are a must to help you master your culinary skills. This recipe guide provides a breakdown of all the best ways to acquire new recipes as you play, and impress your Disney friends with your meal-making!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rick and Morty Just Changed Morty For Good | Canon Fodder
Rick and Morty return! Rick and Morty Season 6 continues with Episode 2 on Adult Swim. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have indicated the story is only getting deeper in the Rick & Morty canon. Will Morty Smith ever be the same after this episode? Will we meet Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Jerry developments soon? Rick and Morty S6E2 features a new sort of challenge for Rick Sanchez, with the way it ended, are we looking at a new Rick and Morty? We’ve got it all, plus all the easter eggs we could find in this edition of IGN Canon Fodder. Kim Horcher has the breakdown and we’ll have all your lingering thoughts about this edition of Rick and Morty explained!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Episode 4 Review
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4, which is now streaming on Prime Video. If you're not caught up yet, read a spoiler-free review of the two-episode premiere here. When an episode of an hour-long serialized show ends and...
Where the Crawdads Sing - Review
This review of Where the Crawdads Sing has been published to coincide with its release in Indian theatres. Where the Crawdads Sing takes place in the ‘60s in the marshes of North Carolina. It begins with the police finding the body of Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), who is the town’s hotshot quarterback. Catherine Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones) – or Kya as nicknamed by her family – lives as a recluse in a shack in the marshlands, and becomes the prime suspect in the murder. She is called “Marsh Girl” by the judgemental townspeople of Barkley Cove and it appears that there is no chance she would have anyone on her side. That is until Tom Milton (David Strathairn), a levelheaded and sensible lawyer comes out of retirement to represent her.
Butcher's Crossing Review
This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Butcher's Crossing made its world premiere. It does not yet have a release date. Butcher’s Crossing is a neo-Western drama with a descent into psychological madness. This is a movie about interrogating the myths of the American West, of heroism and masculinity, and man’s control over nature. Nicolas Cage continues his streak of subtle but captivating roles as a veteran buffalo hunter with an obsession, and the film features some gorgeous vistas. Sadly, its traditional script offers few surprises and little insight. This is a bleak and ultimately not very memorable movie that nevertheless tells an important story.
