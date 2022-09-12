This review of Where the Crawdads Sing has been published to coincide with its release in Indian theatres. Where the Crawdads Sing takes place in the ‘60s in the marshes of North Carolina. It begins with the police finding the body of Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), who is the town’s hotshot quarterback. Catherine Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones) – or Kya as nicknamed by her family – lives as a recluse in a shack in the marshlands, and becomes the prime suspect in the murder. She is called “Marsh Girl” by the judgemental townspeople of Barkley Cove and it appears that there is no chance she would have anyone on her side. That is until Tom Milton (David Strathairn), a levelheaded and sensible lawyer comes out of retirement to represent her.

