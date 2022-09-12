The Woman King is in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. The Woman King is a refreshing departure from the current spate of action films that are mostly tied to superhero titles. Instead, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) gives us a period piece about the real-life inspired female warriors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey known as the Agojie. Viola Davis is their world-weary yet fierce General Nanisca, who trains the women of her tribe and the captured women of other tribes to become elite warriors of unparalleled respect. The script itself is a bit surface when it comes to the complexities of the social and political tribe dynamics of the time, but the ensemble cast elevates even the soapiest subplots to make this a story worth watching.

