Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
The War for Mandalore Will Change the Star Wars Galaxy Forever | The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 has a lot to promise! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer debuted, showing the fight will be coming to the Mandalorian homeworld, with major consequences to the Star Wars galaxy!. The Mandalorian Season 3 official trailer drops several hints for the Disney+ series. Grogu is back after...
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be
While it was a relief to finally learn the team lineup for the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie set to cap off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actual members making up the roster weren’t exactly that exciting. The team led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will...
Raven Hollow: Watch the Terrifying Trailer for the Upcoming Gothic Horror Film
West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret. Premieres September 22 only Shudder.
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland
Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
The Woman King - Review
The Woman King is in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. The Woman King is a refreshing departure from the current spate of action films that are mostly tied to superhero titles. Instead, director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) gives us a period piece about the real-life inspired female warriors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey known as the Agojie. Viola Davis is their world-weary yet fierce General Nanisca, who trains the women of her tribe and the captured women of other tribes to become elite warriors of unparalleled respect. The script itself is a bit surface when it comes to the complexities of the social and political tribe dynamics of the time, but the ensemble cast elevates even the soapiest subplots to make this a story worth watching.
Explore the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Ashfall
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG that is not only set to give players a chance to save humanity in a post-apocalyptic world that honors Eastern cultures in its design, but one that will also feature music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur of Fallout fame.
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
IGN's State of Streaming 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
IGN’s State of Streaming is back in 2022 and we’re here to give you exclusive reveals, big-time interviews, and the deepest dives into the world of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, YouTube, and more!. State of Streaming will begin with an...
Wendigomon
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Wendigomon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
Chucky Season 2 Trailer's Biggest Reveals - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. IGN has the exclusive reveal for SYFY’s Chucky season 2! We break down what fans of the Good Guy doll can expect in #Chucky season 2, from Jenniffer tilly’s character, to the return of Glen/Glenda. In other entertainment news, If you can’t wait for October 11th to catch the premiere of the Chainsaw Man anime, Crunchyroll will be premiering it during its dub cast panel on October 7th at New York Comic Con. The boys over at Channel 5 have partnered with A24 to release their first documentary off the YouTube platform, coming to HBO.
Scrooge McDuck
Besides completing quests or cooking delicious meals in Disney Dreamligth Valley, you should work towards increasing your friendship with all the characters in the game. Doing so proves incredibly beneficial as you will unlock new quests or get exclusive rewards, like unique pieces of furniture or clothing. If you're trying...
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
