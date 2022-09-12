ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs

Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Lafferty
Yardbarker

The Angels Officially Clinched A Nightmare Season

The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#About Alex#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Wilkes#Ahl#The Baby Pens
Yardbarker

Dolphins to Sign OT Brandon Shell

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign free agent OT Brandon Shell this afternoon per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Shell was drafted by the Jets in 2016 and was with them through the 2019 season. In 2020 he signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on a 2 year $11 million deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Continues A Streak As The Angels Keep Losing

The Los Angeles Angels just keep on losing. But Mike Trout doesn’t. With a 5-4 loss on Monday night to the Cleveland Guardians, the Angels fell to 61-80 on the season, which means they’ll have to win out to finish over .500. But win or lose, Trout continues...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy