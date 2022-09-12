ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

You Can Get A Free Boozy Ice Cream Bar At Any Of Tipsy Scoop’s 3 NY Locations Tomorrow

By Brianna Perry
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBOyz_0hsOun1H00

Many people turn to two very popular things on a hot summer day in the city–a cold drink or some refreshing ice cream–so why not combine the two?! Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life wondered the same thing, so they partnered together to give away free boozy ice cream bars on Tuesday, September 13!

Tipsy Scoop, everyone’s favorite boozy NYC ice cream shop, has partnered with Miller High Life for a divey, boozy treat–Ice Cream Dive Bars, which combine the sights, smells, and sounds of your favorite local spot.

Photo courtesy of Christine Siracusa

Each Ice Cream Dive Bar delivers a delicious combination of High Life infused ice cream with dive bar-inspired mix-ins while packing in a 5% ABV. Flavors you can expect to taste include:

  • Peanut Swirl , to replicate the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack
  • Tobacco Smoke , reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent
  • Gooey Caramel Swirl , to mimic the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling
  • Carbonated Candy , to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite
  • Dark Chocolate Coating , to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13th, Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life will give away free dive bars to the first 25 customers in line at Tipsy Scoop’s 3 NY Barlour locations– Manhattan (217 East 26th St), Brooklyn (270 Metropolitan Ave), and Long Beach (891 West Beech St).

If you can’t make it to one of Tipsy Scoop’s Barlours you can purchase a 6-pack of these delicious treats from their website .

What better way to celebrate dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar than by getting tipsy on a boozy ice cream bar?!

See also: 10 Boozy Spots To Sip On Negronis In NYC To Celebrate Negroni Week

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report

The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

The Annual 5K Run With Pizza Eating Checkpoints Is Returning To Fort Greene Park This Month

We all know working out and staying fit can be a bit easier with some motivation, and a 5k run on its own may not sound too appealing to some people. But how about a 5K run with checkpoints throughout dedicated to pizza eating?! Now we’re talking a New Yorker’s language. After a hiatus in 2020 and a limited capacity event in 2021, the 12th annual NYC Pizza Run will be returning to Fort Greene Park this month on Sunday, September 25th. Participants and pizza lovers alike will once again aim to complete a 5K run (three laps around the park) while stopping at checkpoints to energize themselves by chowing down on slices of pizza along the route. “Although this is our 12th annual event, I hope participants still find that the event is worth more than a dime a dozen,” says founder Jason Feirman. “We’re so excited to return to Fort Greene Park which has hosted the event since 2017.” Popular Brooklyn pizzeria Table 87 will once again be serving slices to runners this year, and is among Feirman’s favorites. And some runners even dress up as the cheesy dish for the occasion!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home

In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Fun Things to Do After Dark in NYC This Fall

In a town where being nocturnal is a celebrated personality trait, we’re blessed to (how’s that saying go?) live in the “city that never sleeps”—and simply put, the after hours scene here in New York City is unmatched. After finishing up daytime explorations like discovering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Sip On Tasty Cider This Fall At Brooklyn’s CiderFeast

When the summer turns into fall the one thing at the forefront of many people’s minds is the yummy fact that it’s now cider season. This beverage made from the fermented juice of apples is a crisp and refreshing treat on a cool autumn day, and thus in 2010 Cider Week was officially launched, which takes place Thursday, September 29 – Sunday, October 9 To get your fix of hard cider during this year’s Cider Week (along with tons of yummy snacks) head to Food Karma’s annual CiderFeast, taking place Thursday, October 6th. This tasty cider celebration includes endless samples of 15+ varieties of cider from 20+ brands around the world, ranging from local Brooklyn varieties to ones from France and Spain. To pair with your cider, tons of food options will also be available from over 10 food and chef stations, including bites like cured meats, cheeses, apple pie, and, of course, cider donuts.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Bar#Dive Bars#Food Drink#Bar Info#Miller High Life#Tobacco Smoke#Carbonated Candy
Secret NYC

10 Hispanic-Owned Restaurants You Need To Check Out In NYC

Hispanic Heritage Month, which began as a way to promote the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans, specifically those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, is celebrated from September 15 through October 15. Each year, Americans celebrate this month by appreciating the community’s history, heritage, and contributions, and one way in which they do this is by supporting all of NYC’s delicious Hispanic-owned restaurants. Here are 10 Hispanic-owned restaurants in NYC that are must-visits on any ordinary day, but especially during Hispanic Heritage Month. Latin Chef and Owner Fernando Navas are the masterminds behind the Lower East Side’s BALVANERA, which serves guests delicious authentic Argentinian cuisine. As a Bueños Aires native, Chef Navas has become an expert in Latin cooking, and among the dishes are cauliflower and rice croquettes and empanadas. Where: 152 Stanton St.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

You Can Chow Down On The $68 James Beard Omelette For A Limited Time At Serendipity3

NYC’s iconic Serendipity3 is no stranger to over-the-top, extravagant dishes–many of their menu items have broken Guinness World Records, like their bank-breaking $200 fries dusted with 23K edible gold! And, in typical Serendipity3 fashion, they’re not holding anything back for their 68th anniversary. To help celebrate their anniversary this week, the restaurant is honoring one of the most influential icons in the food industry, James Beard, and they’re doing so in a tasty (and quite pricey) way. From Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18, guests can order the famous “James Beard Fine Herbes Omelette,” made with Urbani Kaluga Caviar and Créme Fraîche” for a whopping $68 with 10% of proceeds being donated to the James Beard Foundation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Boozy Spots To Sip On Negronis In NYC To Celebrate Negroni Week

Negroni Week, going on Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18, was launched in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine both to celebrate the classic cocktail and to raise money for charitable causes around the world. Since then, this week has grown from about 120 participating venues to thousands of venues around the world and has raised over $3 million for charities. Many various NYC bars and restaurants are taking part in the boozy festivities, so celebrate one of the world’s most iconic cocktails while raising money for an important cause by heading to one of the following participating NYC restaurants during this week: Italian pasta shop Bar Primi serves up fresh pasta made the traditional way, but all eyes are on their negronis this week. Head here for a selection of different negroni specials, such as the Bianco made with London Dry Gin, Contratto & Dolin Vermouth, and Grapefruit bitters or the Fredo made with London Dry Gin, Aperol, Campari, and Cocchi Americano. Where: 325 Bowery
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Motorized lawn chairs zip down NYC bike lane

NEW YORK - It's one of those 'only in New York' sights... three people riding motorized lawn chairs down a Manhattan street. Elliot Katz caught video of the trio speeding down the bike lane on Columbus Ave. at W. 86th St. The middle driver wore a green "Luigi" helmet in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

9 Best Places For A Bike Rental In NYC

Let’s face it: no matter where you live in NYC, there’s bound to be traffic. From car traffic to foot traffic, there’s tons of action that can make it difficult to travel or have fun. Yet, despite the thousands of cars and millions of people passing through, there are still some time and money-saving options that make life easier, like biking! Whether you’re in need of a ride to work or are looking for some quality exercise, there are so many ways and reasons to bike around the city! If you’re in need of your own bike, look no further....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
MANHATTAN, NY
Essence

How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week

The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Did You Know Besides NYC’s Harlem There’s Also A Haarlem In The Netherlands?

Harlem in Upper Manhattan, New York, is known for the Harlem Renaissance, which celebrated African American artistic and scholastic talent in the 1920s and 1930s. Haarlem is the capital of North Holland in the Netherlands, just a 30 minute drive West from Amsterdam. It’s known for its tulips, its important role in the Dutch Golden Age, and, more recently, for banning most meat advertisements in public spaces. So, why do the two share a similar sounding name? If you’re ever asked yourself this question there’s a simple history behind it, although it is wrapped up in plenty of sensitive and complicated political and geographical history.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy