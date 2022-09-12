You Can Get A Free Boozy Ice Cream Bar At Any Of Tipsy Scoop’s 3 NY Locations Tomorrow

Many people turn to two very popular things on a hot summer day in the city–a cold drink or some refreshing ice cream–so why not combine the two?! Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life wondered the same thing, so they partnered together to give away free boozy ice cream bars on Tuesday, September 13!

Tipsy Scoop, everyone’s favorite boozy NYC ice cream shop, has partnered with Miller High Life for a divey, boozy treat–Ice Cream Dive Bars, which combine the sights, smells, and sounds of your favorite local spot.

Each Ice Cream Dive Bar delivers a delicious combination of High Life infused ice cream with dive bar-inspired mix-ins while packing in a 5% ABV. Flavors you can expect to taste include:

Peanut Swirl , to replicate the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack

, to replicate the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack Tobacco Smoke , reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent

, reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent Gooey Caramel Swirl , to mimic the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling

, to mimic the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling Carbonated Candy , to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite

, to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite Dark Chocolate Coating , to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13th, Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life will give away free dive bars to the first 25 customers in line at Tipsy Scoop’s 3 NY Barlour locations– Manhattan (217 East 26th St), Brooklyn (270 Metropolitan Ave), and Long Beach (891 West Beech St).

If you can’t make it to one of Tipsy Scoop’s Barlours you can purchase a 6-pack of these delicious treats from their website .

What better way to celebrate dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar than by getting tipsy on a boozy ice cream bar?!