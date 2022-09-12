Read full article on original website
KMZU
Holts Summit man seriously injured in crash on I-70 in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY – A Holts Summit man is receiving treatment for the serious injuries he sustained in an accident in Cooper County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of I-70 at the 108-mile marker. The front of the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo. deputies investigating deaths of woman, man
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigates a man’s and woman’s deaths. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of State Highway 17 on Wednesday morning. Deputies found a man and woman dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death. Investigators have...
houstonherald.com
MoDOT worker seriously injured in crash at Highways 38 and 17
A Missouri Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured early Tuesday in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Ryan Vaughan said a northbound 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Oscar L. Smith, of Bucyrus, pulled into the path of a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harvey E. Sullins, 52, of Success. The UTV caught fire and both vehicles traveled off the roadway at about 8:40 a.m.
KYTV
Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a death investigation in Benton County, Mo., is behind bars. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, Mo., turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Self is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Matthew Reyburn near Lincoln in 2019.
KMZU
Juvenile seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, MO - A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Miller County. The crash occurred when Elaine Steen, 67, was turning left from route C when Steen struck a vehicle driven by Andy Wells, 43. Steen sustained moderate injures and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of serious injuries. The four-year-old child was the grandson of Steen.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
kmmo.com
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
KRMS Radio
Wanted Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Camden County
A man wanted on felony charges ended up charged with drug offenses as well after Camden County Sheriff’s deputies located him at a home in Osage Beach early Monday. Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines says 36 year old Rory R. Borden was wanted on an active no-bond warrant for 1st Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action.
KYTV
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
myozarksonline.com
Suspicious vehicle report leads to arrest
A report of suspicious activity near a convenience store in Camdenton has led to charges against a Camdenton man. The call came in on Friday after a U-Haul with a damaged front end was left parked in front of the convenience store in the 600 block of West Highway 54. According to the caller the driver of the uhaul ran from the truck and got into a car and left. Camdenton Police were able to track down the car which parked in front of a business that was closed. A passenger in the car, gave officers a false name and social security number, but he was later identified as Sidney John Dale Leslie, who had active warrants for his arrest. An officer allegedly saw a methamphetamine pipe in the floor board of the passenger side. As the investigation continued Leslie was found to be holding a plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine. Leslie is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
KOMU
California man sentenced after MSHP traffic stop leads to recovery of 28 pounds of meth
JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019. Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine...
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
KYTV
Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Cool Cars And Good Fun At Hot Summer Nights On The Lake Ozark Strip
Fall is coming, which means farewell to Hot Summer Nights in Lake Ozark. The final Hot Summer Nights event lit up the Bagnell Dam Strip and brought plenty of friendly faces out to enjoy these cool cars and cooler people!. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos...
