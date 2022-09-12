Read full article on original website
8 People Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash Near Vandenberg Village
Eight people were injured — three critically — in a vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Friday morning. A two-vehicle collision was reported on northbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road at 9:24 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. All eight of the...
Santa Maria Woman Named as Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 Near Nipomo
A Santa Maria women has been identified as the pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo on Sept. 10. Just before 7 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers and other first responders were dispatched to an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 101 south of Tefft Street. CHP...
Construction Set to Start on Pedestrian, Bike Path Connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria
Construction will start this month for the pedestrian and bicycle pathway connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, the Carpinteria City Council heard at its Monday meeting. The project will close a gap in the California Coastal Trail by creating a 14-foot-wide multipurpose path on the coastal side of Highway...
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Santa Maria Driver’s Double-Murder Trial Delayed
The planned Sept. 19 start for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of the man charged with murder for a Santa Maria traffic crash has been delayed. Javier Cortes, 31, of Santa Maria, was charged after the March 16, 2019 crash at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street involving his Chrysler and a Jeep carrying four women.
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 16, 2022
In February 2020, Good Space opened to be Goleta’s science, business, technology and academic meeting spot. Wow, did I have crappy timing. Ten days later, we closed due to COVID-19. But Good Space persevered, growing into a great community asset. My ask, to you the reader: Good Space needs...
Captain’s Log: Rain Shadows and Fish Galore
During the heatwave I spent a day at sea doing what I do best — fishing! It was a tag, measure and release CCFRP research trip inside and outside the Marine Protected Area near Carrington Point which is the northeast corner of Santa Rosa Island, where majestic elk and big deer used to roam until they were removed by the National Park Service.
Joan Hartmann: Refugio Road Trail a Big Step to Create a More Connected Santa Ynez Valley
My first day of first grade is still vividly etched in my memory — the day I rode my bike to school for the very first time. I grew impatient as my dad reviewed the lessons of my bike safety class. I was just eager to take off. It meant fierce independence, freedom, self-reliance. I was going to power “my own self” for an exhilarating morning ride. I was going to prove that I could pedal those two-plus miles all by myself (only learning later that my dad followed me by car the entire way).
Holy Guacamole! California Avocado Festival Returns to Carpinteria in October
The guacamole contest and avocado ice cream are back. The Carpinteria City Council this week approved special event permits for the 36th annual California Avocado Festival, which will return the first weekend of October. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m....
BizHawk: Owners of Bennett’s Toys & Educational Materials in Santa Barbara Calling It Quits
An era has ended for multiple generations of families on the South Coast. Bennett's Toys & Educational Materials in Santa Barbara is going out of business and closing its doors for good by December. An increase in rent is a common reason why businesses move or close doors, but owners...
Gloria Victoria ‘Vicky’ Alvarez of Santa Barbara, 1962-2022
We are sad to announce that Vicky Alvarez of Santa Barbara went home with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones as she fought through the final days of a years-long illness. Born on Nov. 4, 1962 in Santa Barbara, Vicky attended local schools, married,...
Santa Barbara Girls Improve to 6-1 in Channel League with Sweep of Rio Mesa
The Santa Barbara girls swept Rio Mesa on the road Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-8, 25-19, improving the Dons to 6-1 in Channel League play. Emmy Werner had seven kills and four digs, and Augustine Wooten added six kills and three blocks. Shae Delany had five kills and four digs, Nicole Scheutz eight aces, three kills and a block, and Malia Alzina three aces.
Stella Ashamalla Medals for San Marcos in Win over Royal; Lompoc Bests Santa Barbara
San Marcos junior Stella Ashamalla earned medalist honors with a 46 at Sandpiper Thursday to lead the Royals to a 246 to 304 victory of Royal. “She had a really strong finish to the round, playing the last six holes at 4 over par,” San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. “Her positive mental approach really helped her steady play.”
Four Local Teams Defending Home Turf Under Friday Night Lights
The stadium lights will be shining all over the South Coast on Friday night as four high school teams play their football games at home. Bishop Diego is the lone traveler. The Cardinals head to Downey to face a undefeated St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy team in their final tuneup before Marmonte League play in two weeks.
Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura
The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
Short-Handed Carpinteria Girls Beat Fillmore 15-3 in CCL Play
The short-handed Carpinteria girls tennis team had to adjust the lineup a bit but ended up beating a 'never-say-die' Fillmore squad, 15-3 in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. Charlotte Cooney swept her three singles sets without losing a game. Ariana Lounsbury also swept three singles sets. “She never takes...
San Marcos Can’t Make Up Early Deficit, Falls to Buena 32-13
The San Marcos High School football team knew that if a win was destined for them Friday night at Warkentin Stadium against Buena of Ventura, it would need to come out of the gates ready for action. Unfortunately for the Royals and their fans, that wasn’t the case, falling behind...
Bishop Diego Serves Grace Brethren Off Court for TVL Sweep
Bishop Diego served 20 aces and swept host Grace Brethren, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21, for its second Tri-Valley League girls volleyball victory on Thursday night. Eliana Urzua led the way with six aces, including four in a row to close out the second set. Sage Thorne-Thomsen and Mia Bazzani each had four aces and Emma Coglizer added three.
