How to Watch: Texas Tech vs. No. 16 NC State 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's finally that time. After months of waiting, big-time college football is finally back in Carter-Finley Stadium. Sure, traveling to East Carolina in sweltering heat with no water in the second half and being able to clinch a quarter with your butt cheeks on the final kick was great for the blood pressure. And yeah, curb stomping Charleston Southern into oblivion behind a record-setting day from Devin Leary was fun.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Final Game Day Predictions: Campbell vs. ECU

It’s game day again for East Carolina’s football team, and with that, it’s time for anther round of picks from the Hoist The Colours staff. ECU hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game is set to be televised on ESPN+.
