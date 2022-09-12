RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's finally that time. After months of waiting, big-time college football is finally back in Carter-Finley Stadium. Sure, traveling to East Carolina in sweltering heat with no water in the second half and being able to clinch a quarter with your butt cheeks on the final kick was great for the blood pressure. And yeah, curb stomping Charleston Southern into oblivion behind a record-setting day from Devin Leary was fun.

