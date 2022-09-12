ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Harry ‘ate separately in a different house’ from Charles, William and Camilla on night of Queen’s death

By Matt Wilkinson, Sarah Grealish
 5 days ago
PRINCE Harry was banned from a family dinner hours after the Queen died over fears he would blab about it in his forthcoming book.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, arrived too late at Balmoral

grandmother alive after being excluded from the royal RAF flight.

A source has claimed harry 'ate away from his father and brother' the night the Queen died Credit: Camera Press
But on Saturday he showed signs of unity with Prince William

Then, he was told he would not be joining his father Charles, William and Camilla for dinner at the new King’s home.

Instead, he ate in the castle with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Edward and Sophie.

A source said: “He could not be trusted. How do they know he won’t write about it?

"Even if there is no time to update the book he could have told Meghan and it could have been blabbed. There was a lot to talk about so it was best to keep it to the King, Queen and heir.”

It comes as...

But on Saturday Wills, 40, issued a remarkable invite to Harry and Meghan to “show unity for the Queen” and see the flowers laid for her while meeting the public outside Windsor Castle along with Kate.

The Royal Family was virtually torn apart when Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting the Royal Family and moving to the US.

But despite the apparent rift, the brothers united in their grief to pay tribute to their grandmother the Queen just days after her tragic death.

They were last seen together in public at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

But they are believed to have kept out of each other's way and didn't acknowledge each other during a service of remembrance at St Paul's.

It comes as The Sun revealed William and Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin in plans to be discussed in coming days.

They were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they followed Prince Philip’s cortege at his funeral 17 months ago, during the height of their feud.

Palace planners are still putting finishing touches on arrangements for two royal family processions behind the Queen’s coffin in London.

However, The Sun understands there will be discussions about whether the brothers could again be seen at each other’s sides.

