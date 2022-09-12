ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Thanks to Measure 110, I have hope for Oregon's future

By Dori Sumstad
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 5 days ago
Dori Sumstad: 'As someone who tried tough love with one child and simply love with another, I know what approach actually works.'

For years, I did everything people in law enforcement said I should do to help my son recover from addiction.

I tried "tough love." I had Tristan arrested because I thought that was how he could get help, but all that did was create a criminal record that made his life harder.

I attended his court dates. I urged his attorneys to advocate for treatment. Each time he was arrested, I pleaded with police to send Tristan to treatment.

I will never forget that day when five Bend police officers stood in my living room to tell me that my baby was dead. I simply couldn't make sense of a reality that didn't include my son in it. He was 24 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsOFy5b00

Watching your child struggle with addiction is something I don't wish on anyone. The unbearable pain of physical withdrawal, the shame and stigma, the hard-to-live-with choices made to get high. I was desperate.

I worked for an insurance agency and still couldn't get him the care he needed. The barriers were too much, and in Central Oregon, there were few options. We were told we don't have a bed for him, he doesn't have the right kind of insurance, he needs to detox first but we don't do detox here — the list goes on.

It's because of losing my son that I was committed to work on Measure 110. I wanted to change the system so that fewer parents experience the same heartbreak I did.

Measure 110 is changing the addiction recovery service landscape so that regardless of the path, supportive services will be more available closer to home. Measure 110 invests more than five times what Oregon was spending previously on addiction recovery services.

It makes me angry when someone says that the previous system was working well before. It wasn't; I lost my son to it.

Measure 110 offers a better approach.

In the first six months providers had access to their funds, Measure 110 enabled more than 16,000 people to access vital services. That was with less than 10% of total funds allocated!

Now, in fully funding Measure 110, Oregon voters have allocated the proper resources to help providers meet the need for more services. We also need to set expectations; transformational, systemwide change takes time.

Prior to Measure 110, Oregon ranked last in access to services, which means that even with Measure 110, we have a lot of catching up to do. This is the moment to push onward, not go backwards to a failed, cruel approach to addiction.

I'm doing things differently with my youngest son. He's in recovery now. He received support through an organization that is now part of a Measure 110-funded Behavioral Health Outreach Network. They provided him with safe housing, life skills training, and, perhaps most importantly, helped him create a hopeful vision for his future.

As someone who tried tough love with one child and simply love with another, I know what approach actually works. I am proud of my vote for Measure 110 and deeply committed to protecting other families from experiencing the same crushing grief of losing a child, to ensure that more loved ones can get help, and to honor the memory of my sweet Tristan.

Dori Sumstad serves as BHRN outreach director for the Health Justice Recovery Alliance. She lives in Tualatin. This commentary was submitted to mark National Recovery Month.

Sherwood Gazette

Bonamici: 'We have to buck history' with women in U.S. House

Three open-seat contests could result in a record four in Oregon's eight-member congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hopes to have some female colleagues in Oregon's congressional delegation as a result of the Nov. 8 election. While the Democrat from Beaverton is expected to win a sixth full term in the 1st District of northwest Oregon, Democratic women are nominees for three Oregon open seats that could determine which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Democrats now hold a majority by a handful of seats — but with a few exceptions, the party that holds the presidency generally...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon senators secure funding for local food system

The USDA is providing a $366,150 grant to Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm.Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they have secured a $366,150 grant for Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm to partner to increase food production and distribution. Working Theory Farm, which gives youth opportunities to work on the farm through partnerships with Washington County's juvenile justice program and local shelters, will use the money in part to expand programs that provide "consistent spaces to give and receive positive and constructive feedback" for local teenagers, according to a...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Helt endorsed in BOLI race by two candidates for governor

The labor commissioner position is officially nonpartisan but has drawn split endorsements.The officially nonpartisan race for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries — known by its acronym as "the BOLI" — has split along partisan lines. Former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, was endorsed this week by two candidates for governor. Former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the Republican nominee, announced she was backing Helt. Helt was also endorsed by former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, the Columbia County Democrat who resigned from the party and the Legislature to run as a non-affiliated candidate for governor....
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

TVF&R says it's ready for windy weekend

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has staffed additional four-wheel-drive brush rigs and set up an operations center.Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says it is prepared to tackle emergency situations that could arise this weekend, with much of northwest Oregon under a red flag warning. A red flag warning means weather conditions are very conducive to wildfires starting and spreading out of control. The forecast through Saturday, Sept. 10, calls for high daytime temperatures, low relative humidity, and winds that could gust into the 25 to 40 mph range in places. "In preparation for this wind event, TVF&R has taken measures...
ENVIRONMENT
Sherwood Gazette

Bend shooting brings gun issues to forefront in election

Gun control has been a significant issue in the three-way race for governor, congressional campaigns, and legislative races. The apparent attempted mass murder at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday cranked up the political heat on the already hot-button gun control debate in the 2022 election. Police say Ethan Blair Miller, 20, killed two men Sunday evening at the Safeway supermarket near his apartment in east Bend. When police responded, they found the shooter dead inside the store, next to his military-style semi automatic rifle and shotgun. "While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with...
BEND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Survey: Most voters support gun control candidates

The vast majority of Oregonians believe that state gun control laws should be stricter than they are today.A slim majority of Oregonians plan to vote for a candidate that supports more gun control in the November general election, according to a new survey published by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey found that 54% of Oregonians surveyed indicated they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports more gun control, compared to 19% of Oregonians who said they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is in favor of less gun control. Two and...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
