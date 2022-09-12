ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

ABC6.com

3 taken to hospital after crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Route 140 near Myricks Street. No further information was released.
LAKEVILLE, MA
WCVB

Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit

CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
STERLING, MA
theweektoday.com

Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway

A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
WAREHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Avoiding Deer, Vehicle Crashes Into Tree

FRAMINGHAM – A driver trying to avoid striking a tree, crashed into a tree on Sunday night, September 11. the crash happened at 11:13 p.m. at 5 Nixon Road in Framingham. The driver “swerved” his vehicle to avoid striking a deer and “struck a tree,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
WILMINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited

FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara Mary Jerome

FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
HOLLISTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
