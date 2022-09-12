Read full article on original website
One sent to the hospital after crews respond to serious nighttime crash on Route 140
Officials are investigating after personnel responded to a serious crash late Wednesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a single vehicle crash took place on Route 140 at Myricks Street last night just before 10:00 p.m. Photo courtesy of Lakeville Fire Department. Lakeville Ambulance 3 transported one patient to St....
3 taken to hospital after crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Route 140 near Myricks Street. No further information was released.
Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit
CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
Man arrested following four-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his...
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
Framingham Police: Avoiding Deer, Vehicle Crashes Into Tree
FRAMINGHAM – A driver trying to avoid striking a tree, crashed into a tree on Sunday night, September 11. the crash happened at 11:13 p.m. at 5 Nixon Road in Framingham. The driver “swerved” his vehicle to avoid striking a deer and “struck a tree,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police: Shell Casing Found Outside Framingham Building
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating after a shell casing was found outside a building Tuesday afternoon, September 13. Police were called to 125 Newbury Street at 3 p.m. yesterday. “A shell casing was found on the ground at rear of building,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Teen dies after car goes off the the road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in a car crash in Wilmington Tuesday night. The Middlesex DA’s Office says a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19,...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police Make Arrest in Robbery At Framingham Liquor Store
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, September 13, a clerk at a Framingham liquor store was assaulted and robbed. Framingham Police made a quick arrest the same day. At 6:45 p.m. Police arrested Mark M. Sanders, 50, of 220 East Squantum Street in Quincy. He was charged with unarmed robbery. “Sanders had...
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
Barbara Mary Jerome
FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
Framingham Police Arrest Man After Dispute With Knife
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on Beaver Street, after a dispute with a knife. Arrested at 10:54 p.m. was Faustino Mercado, 42, with no known address. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife). “Two males who are known to each other got into an...
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man For Stealing Golf Clubs
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on Monday night and charged him with stealing golf clubs. Police arrested at 6:14 p.m. on September 12, Wally Miller, 36, of 48 North Main Street of Natick at Gold Galaxy. Miller “was observed taking two golf clubs out of the...
Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
