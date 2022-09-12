Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
whatsupnewp.com
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
rimonthly.com
Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites
More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
Fairhaven Pasta House Booths, Tables and Chairs Up for Grabs
As The Pasta House in Fairhaven begins the process of rebranding itself as Bocca, plans for renovations to the legendary restaurant are in full gear. How much will the interior look of the restaurant change?. If a Facebook post from the owner is any indication, the update will be pretty...
fallriverreporter.com
Pam Laliberte steps down from position as Fall River City Council president, Michelle Dionne presides over meeting
The Fall River City Council President has stepped down from the position as she faces multiple charges. Pam Laliberte was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. At today’s City Council meeting, a letter of...
Jamestown Press
Three historic homes to open their doors for public tour Saturday
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tour of historic houses is returning to Jamestown with three properties that comprise 140 years of history. The Jamestown Historical Society will sponsor tours of Belvedere, Driftwood and the so-called “last house on Standish” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission to tour the three properties is $20.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week and weekend in Newport County: Sept. 12 – 18
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County. Cruise Ship Scheduled: Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 12 pm: Aquidneck Land Trust 2022 Golf Tournament at Newport National Golf Course. 2 pm...
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
Valley Breeze
New dog park and tennis court construction set to begin at Veterans Memorial Park
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket has awarded a $330,000 contract to Yard Works Inc. for the construction of a new “Bark Park” dog park at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park, 271 Smithfield Ave., in the city’s Fairlawn neighborhood. Construction is set to begin before the end of September and will include tree removal, landscaping, perimeter fencing, and the installation of benches and water fountains. The tennis courts will also be updated.
nrinow.news
With primary results tallied, northern RI’s General Assembly races heat up
Northern, RI – A primary election held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 featured no municipal races for the towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester, and just one race – a decisive victory – in a bid to appear on the ballot in the race for a seat in the General Assembly this November.
reportertoday.com
Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion
We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
nrinow.news
Fox endorses colleagues, cites unfinished work seeking reelection in letter to voters
I am running for re-election to what will be my final term on the Burrillville Town Council, hopefully and with your support. As I have done public service on the Town Council for the past eight years, many of you already know me and where I stand on a range of issues. For those of you who do not, or who have questions on where I stand on issues, my cell is (401) 265-9674. Please feel free to give me a call or shoot me a text. I am happy to go over any topic of interest to you.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Sept. 7 & Sept. 14
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 14.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend
Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
ABC6.com
After troubled start to school year, Pawtucket elementary school closes for two days
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — After a troubled start to the school year, the new Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will be closed for two days. In a statement Tuesday, Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams said, the school will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after “an outside machine operator hit a buried grounding wire causing a power outage.”
GoLocalProv
Five Things to Know on Primary Day in Rhode Island
Stay tuned to GoLocal for the primary day coverage - all day and into the night. We will have updates, and GoLocal LIVE will have election night coverage Tuesday night and analysis on Wednesday. Here are some things you may need to know:. 1) Providence Mayor's Race. If you are...
nrinow.news
Paving of Woonsocket Hill Road in N.S. set to begin – and end – Wednesday
NORTH SMITHFIELD – T. Milozzi Paving will install the top course of new pavement on Woonsocket Hill Road on Wednesday, Sept.18 in a one day project targeting the area from Knollridge Drive to the power lines, according to a release from the Department of Public Works. Paving will begin...
