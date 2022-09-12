ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Burrillville, RI
rimonthly.com

Garden to Table: Garden City’s Dining Scene Satisfies All Appetites

More than just a shopping destination, Garden City is home to seventeen eateries (with two more on the way!). Rhode Island’s culinary scene has many things going for it: Federal Hill dominates the Italian scene while South County is known for supplying some of the state’s best clam shacks. And yet, there are very few spots that provide a catch-all dining destination. Garden City Center in Cranston is one of those places. It may be best-known for its shopping, but with seventeen (yes, seventeen) eateries on the property, it’s also a foodie haven. Even better, the Center’s central location makes its noms accessible to discerning palettes all over the state. Here’s just a sampling of what on the menu.
CRANSTON, RI
Jamestown Press

Three historic homes to open their doors for public tour Saturday

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tour of historic houses is returning to Jamestown with three properties that comprise 140 years of history. The Jamestown Historical Society will sponsor tours of Belvedere, Driftwood and the so-called “last house on Standish” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission to tour the three properties is $20.
JAMESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up this week and weekend in Newport County: Sept. 12 – 18

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County. Cruise Ship Scheduled: Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 12 pm: Aquidneck Land Trust 2022 Golf Tournament at Newport National Golf Course. 2 pm...
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring

NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

New dog park and tennis court construction set to begin at Veterans Memorial Park

PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket has awarded a $330,000 contract to Yard Works Inc. for the construction of a new “Bark Park” dog park at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park, 271 Smithfield Ave., in the city’s Fairlawn neighborhood. Construction is set to begin before the end of September and will include tree removal, landscaping, perimeter fencing, and the installation of benches and water fountains. The tennis courts will also be updated.
PAWTUCKET, RI
reportertoday.com

Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion

We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
SEEKONK, MA
nrinow.news

Fox endorses colleagues, cites unfinished work seeking reelection in letter to voters

I am running for re-election to what will be my final term on the Burrillville Town Council, hopefully and with your support. As I have done public service on the Town Council for the past eight years, many of you already know me and where I stand on a range of issues. For those of you who do not, or who have questions on where I stand on issues, my cell is (401) 265-9674. Please feel free to give me a call or shoot me a text. I am happy to go over any topic of interest to you.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
GoLocalProv

Five Things to Know on Primary Day in Rhode Island

Stay tuned to GoLocal for the primary day coverage - all day and into the night. We will have updates, and GoLocal LIVE will have election night coverage Tuesday night and analysis on Wednesday. Here are some things you may need to know:. 1) Providence Mayor's Race. If you are...
PROVIDENCE, RI

