FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
longwoodlancers.com
Women's Soccer Battles, But William & Mary Edges Longwood 2-0
WILLIAMSBURG, VA- The Longwood women's soccer team fell short against William & Mary 2-0 in an even match on Thursady night. 37' William & Mary—Ivey Crain (Marisa McClure, Nora Green-Orset) 59' William & Mary—Elaina Longjohn (Kayleigh Shackford, Ivey Crain) HOW IT HAPPENED:. Early in the match, both teams...
longwoodlancers.com
Jennings Breaks Program D1 Record, Leads Longwood to Fourth Place Finish
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annabelle Jennings opened the fall golf season with a roar for the Longwood women, carding a three-round score of 71-70-71—212 (-4). Her score broke the program's best three-round score in the team's Division I era by two strokes, and she tied for second at the William & Mary Invitational. The Lancers finished fourth in the 10-team field.
longwoodlancers.com
Rakes Leads Lancers; Finishes Second At Joe Faeganas Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team finished in eighth place out of fifteen teams at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. Nick Rakes led the side after he shot 68-70-70—208 (-5), which was good for second overall in the 95 player field. TEAM SCORE:. 8 LONGWOOD 283-290-290—863 (+11)
