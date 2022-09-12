WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annabelle Jennings opened the fall golf season with a roar for the Longwood women, carding a three-round score of 71-70-71—212 (-4). Her score broke the program's best three-round score in the team's Division I era by two strokes, and she tied for second at the William & Mary Invitational. The Lancers finished fourth in the 10-team field.

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO