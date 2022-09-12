French television groups TF1 and M6 have dropped plans to join forces following objections from the French competition authorities to their merger. The deal, which was seen as an attempt by the two commercial TV companies to create a European powerhouse capable of taking on the global streaming giants, has been abandoned after the French Competition Authority’s probe of the merger.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller 'Inheritance' (Exclusive)Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral: What Will Happen and When?Oscars: Belgium Submits Lukas Dhont's 'Close' as Entry The companies said Friday that after meeting with the antitrust...

BUSINESS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO