FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
News 12
Police pursue teenage break-in suspects in high-speed chase
Police pursued teenage suspects in a high-speed chase after a home in Woodcliff was the target of a break-in. That was the second time the house had been targeted in the past three weeks, police say. Police say the suspects are between 13 and 16 years old. The chase occurred...
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York police investigating stabbing incident in broad daylight at Papusa Festival
The West New York Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in broad daylight at the Papusa Festival earlier this month. On September 4th, the West New York PD received a call about a stabbing near the intersection of 59th and Madison Streets around 2:20 p.m., according to Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) reports obtained through an Open Public Records Act request.
Bad Heart Killed NJ Man, 73, While In Police Custody, Grand Jury Finds
Newark police bore no responsibility in the death from heart disease of a 73-year-old man who collapsed in the back seat of a patrol car, a state grand jury has found. Juan Restrepo of Summit had been taken into custody by officers who'd responded to a report of an intoxicated man behind the wheel of a vehicle on June 15, 2020, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Paterson man hurt in Clinton Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street just before noon on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was shot on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:12 a.m. He got himself to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne seeking treatment.
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD: Cop flying drone for training spots disabled vehicle, driver was drunk
A police officer who was undergoing ongoing training to pilot a drone wound up coming up with an arrest, by sheer chance, when as he flew the machine at the Route 17 loop, he located on the drone’s camera a disabled vehicle that ultimately had a drunken-driver inside it, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s public information officer, said.
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Hoboken man arrested after shoplifting over $200 worth of steaks from Acme
A Hoboken man was arrested yesterday morning after shoplifting over $200 worth of steaks from the Acme supermarket, police said. Angel Lopez-Sierra, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, weapons possession (knife), and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 10:30 am on Tuesday,...
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Suspect arrested in Inwood crash that killed salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the August crash that killed two pedestrians. Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. The Aug. 3 crash left Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, dead. The crash also injured several others. Five cars were either […]
Police: 4-year-old critical after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.
LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.The driver remained at the scene.So far, no charges have been filed.
MURDER: Man Dies Months After Being Stabbed By Woman In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says
A 28-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with murder after the man she's accused of having stabbed in February died of his injuries over the summer, authorities announced. Sykirrah Kirkland stabbed Omar Boatwright, 29, who was found with injuries at 67 Lexington Ave., around 8:05 the morning of Saturday,...
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Woman Charged with Murder after Man Dies of Injuries from Stabbing
A Jersey City woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death from injuries from a stabbing. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the woman, 28-year-old Sykirrah Kirkland, has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with the death of Omar Boatwright, 29, also of Jersey City.
Whoopsie: Fleeing Scooter Rider Trying To Evade Officer Pulls Into Moonachie Police HQ
A North Bergen man being chased by a Moonachie officer apparently didn’t realize where he was headed when he pulled into – of all places – the parking lot at police headquarters. Eudy Guareno-Abreu, 32, was speeding and crossing the double yellow line to pass several vehicles...
Suspect fleeing police dies on subway tracks after trying to jump to train in the Bronx
One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between car and then fell under the train, where he made contact with the third rail.
