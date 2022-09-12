The Browns Are 1-0 and Baker Bros Everywhere Still Miss Their Boy

Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Cade York led the Cleveland Browns over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the NFL.

It was the Browns first opening week win since 2004.

It was four-quarters of pure drama. Browns backup Jacoby Brissett was far from great, but Cleveland mainstays Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb provided a well-balanced rushing attack that paced the Browns to victory.

Baker Mayfield’s performance in his first start for his new team was a microcosm of the four years he spent in Cleveland. He went 16-27 for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The first quarter was dreadful, but he made some big throws in the fourth quarter that made the game close.

Ultimately the comeback bid fell short, allowing rookie kicker Cade York to pound a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds on the clock. That proved to be the game-winning score.

Check out some sights and sounds from the game down below

