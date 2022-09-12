Read full article on original website
Mock emergency situation to be conducted in Hanson County on Wednesday
This note from the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office – between 12pm and 2pm today (Wednesday), Highway 262 will be closed between Main Street and 10th Street in Alexandria. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street during this time. Hanson School is hosting Freshman Impact and will have a mock crash scene west of the High School. Also during this time emergency vehicles will be responding to the mock crash scene with emergency lights and sirens. Please avoid the area around the school during this time.
Washington man arrested after stealing Mitchell police car
A Washington man was arrested after stealing a police car in Mitchell. At around 11 PM on Wednesday night, an officer responded to a call involving a male subject in the 500 block of North Foster. During the investigation, the subject, Lyndon Sohappy of Yakima, Washington, was detained and placed in the back seat of the patrol car. Sohappy was not under arrest at that time and was not handcuffed. While officers were interviewing others related to the call, Sohappy opened a slider in the partition between the driver’s area and the back seat. He climbed through the opening and stole the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued, and Sohappy pulled over and was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident. The patrol car sustained damage to a tire. Sohappy is charged with aggravated eluding, grand theft, and obstructing law enforcement.
Tabor man pleads guilty to wire fraud
A Tabor man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. 53-year old Steven Bares faces up to 20 years in prison on the charge. Bares willfully and unlawfully devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud and obtain money and property from two parishes by false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises. Bares was the bookkeeper at the two parishes, which are located in Tabor and Lesterville. The Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit, which uncovered multiple checks made out to companies belonging to Bares that did not correspond to any service or equipment purchased from those companies. The funds embezzled by Bares totaled around $325,000. Bares will be sentenced on December 12th.
