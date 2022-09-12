ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Millers to take on Timberwolves

Yukon gets to do something the Millers have yet to do this season. Put on the red jerseys and step out on their home field. Yukon opens the home portion of their schedule hosting Norman North Friday at Miller Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Millers will also...
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Patriots travel to Summit Christian

Southwest Covenant takes to the road for the second straight week and the Patriots will be looking for a similar outcome as the first. And, the Patriots will have a good shot at accomplishing that. Southwest Covenant will travel to the east side of the state to take on Summit...
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Millers win Cache Warrior Spirit meet

CACHE – After competing in a pair of large, challenging meets, Yukon went the “small route on Friday. And, it paid off for the Millers. Yukon placed their top five runners in the top 10 and all seven in the top 20 in winning the Cache Warrior Spirit Classic.
CACHE, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Millerette runners win Cache Invitational meet

CACHE – In their first two meets, Yukon’s Millerette cross country team has been on the cusp of bringing home a title. The Millerettes did it on Friday. Yukon had their first five runners finish in the top five positions to win the Warrior Spirit Classic at Cache.
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jessie Teresa Horacek

Jessie Teresa Horacek, 81, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. Jessie was born on May 1, 1941, to Jess and Theresa Guilfoyle in a farmhouse between Sperry and Skiatook Oklahoma. The family then moved and purchased a dairy farm in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, where she was often seen in the pasture convincing the cows to come into the barn. She graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1959 and looked forward to getting away from the farm.
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon principal reaches new heights in ‘roof sit’

Parkland Elementary Principal Heather Mitchell stayed overnight on the school’s roof after they far exceeded expectations in a “booster-thon” fundraiser. The goal was to collect $8,000. The school already had raised more than $15,000 when Mitchell went atop the roof about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. “I thought it...
YUKON, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon

Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

183 dogs washed, 97 groomed at Yukon pet benefit

Long lines formed early at Yukon’s annual “dog carnival,” where local pooches of all variety were pampered as their owners shopped. Pets & People’s 12th annual “Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash, Grooming & Vendor Event” last Sunday, Sept. 11 filled the parking lot outside YNB Parkway, 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd.
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

