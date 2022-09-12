Jessie Teresa Horacek, 81, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. Jessie was born on May 1, 1941, to Jess and Theresa Guilfoyle in a farmhouse between Sperry and Skiatook Oklahoma. The family then moved and purchased a dairy farm in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, where she was often seen in the pasture convincing the cows to come into the barn. She graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1959 and looked forward to getting away from the farm.

YUKON, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO