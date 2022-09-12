Read full article on original website
yukonprogressnews.com
Millers to take on Timberwolves
Yukon gets to do something the Millers have yet to do this season. Put on the red jerseys and step out on their home field. Yukon opens the home portion of their schedule hosting Norman North Friday at Miller Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Millers will also...
yukonprogressnews.com
Patriots travel to Summit Christian
Southwest Covenant takes to the road for the second straight week and the Patriots will be looking for a similar outcome as the first. And, the Patriots will have a good shot at accomplishing that. Southwest Covenant will travel to the east side of the state to take on Summit...
yukonprogressnews.com
Millers win Cache Warrior Spirit meet
CACHE – After competing in a pair of large, challenging meets, Yukon went the “small route on Friday. And, it paid off for the Millers. Yukon placed their top five runners in the top 10 and all seven in the top 20 in winning the Cache Warrior Spirit Classic.
yukonprogressnews.com
Millerette runners win Cache Invitational meet
CACHE – In their first two meets, Yukon’s Millerette cross country team has been on the cusp of bringing home a title. The Millerettes did it on Friday. Yukon had their first five runners finish in the top five positions to win the Warrior Spirit Classic at Cache.
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
yukonprogressnews.com
Jessie Teresa Horacek
Jessie Teresa Horacek, 81, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. Jessie was born on May 1, 1941, to Jess and Theresa Guilfoyle in a farmhouse between Sperry and Skiatook Oklahoma. The family then moved and purchased a dairy farm in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, where she was often seen in the pasture convincing the cows to come into the barn. She graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1959 and looked forward to getting away from the farm.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon principal reaches new heights in ‘roof sit’
Parkland Elementary Principal Heather Mitchell stayed overnight on the school’s roof after they far exceeded expectations in a “booster-thon” fundraiser. The goal was to collect $8,000. The school already had raised more than $15,000 when Mitchell went atop the roof about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. “I thought it...
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
The Hollywood Reporter: Jack Ging, Oklahoman actor and OU football player, dies at 90
Entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, says Jack Ging, an actor and college football player from Oklahoma, has died.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
yukonprogressnews.com
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon
Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
Pet wolf hybrid found wandering NW OKC
An Oklahoma City Police officer put on his little red riding hood Tuesday morning to help capture a big, not-so-bad wolf hybrid who escaped its owners in The Village recently.
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
Police have message after threat steps up security at Oklahoma school districts
MUSTANG, Okla. — Police have a message after a threat caused two Oklahoma school districts to step up security. The message from the police is to talk to your children. Mustang Police said parents should be having these conversations with their children. If you see a post that seems...
yukonprogressnews.com
183 dogs washed, 97 groomed at Yukon pet benefit
Long lines formed early at Yukon’s annual “dog carnival,” where local pooches of all variety were pampered as their owners shopped. Pets & People’s 12th annual “Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash, Grooming & Vendor Event” last Sunday, Sept. 11 filled the parking lot outside YNB Parkway, 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
