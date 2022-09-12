Read full article on original website
In my experience, finding a freelance gig is easier than finding a traditional, full-time job. There is less pressure on both you and the company because either of you can decide to opt out at any time.
An Incomer Perspective to the Healthcare Businesses with Tony Benedict, CEO at Omicron Partners
An Incomer Perspective to the Healthcare Businesses with Tony Benedict, CEO at Omicron Partners. Business transformation transcends just updating technology. In this episode, we hear from Tony Benedict, CEO at Omicron Partners, about how he’s helping healthcare businesses transform and keep up with other industries in technology and operation matters. He explains how his background and experience outside of healthcare gave him the perspective to bring forward-thinking practices and better organization to the industry.
