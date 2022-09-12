ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

1600kush.com

Rural Cushing couple arraigned on drug & gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing couple were arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of possessing nearly six pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Ruger AR-15 rifle during the commission of a drug offense, a cut-off saw stolen from a Tulsa company, and a 380-caliber pistol with a removed serial number, all allegedly seized during the service of a search warrant at their rural residence by Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers.
CUSHING, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Logan County, OK
Watson, OK
Logan County, OK
Scott Quigley
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Michael Scott#Michael Webb#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The District Court#Vasileios Civil#Llc
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident

PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Man reportedly admits to setting his aunt’s home on fire

It’s not every time law enforcement officers are told the truth during an investigation, but that was the case in an arson investigation. Guthrie police responded to 33 Oak Park on Sept. 5 for a house fire. Upon their arrival, a man yelled out needing medical attention. The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Hendon, told officers that he lived at 129 Oak Park and reportedly said he had lit his aunt’s apartment on fire.
GUTHRIE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Superintendent calls for unity, says voucher system would be 'foolish'

The head of Minco Public Schools says schools should not be political battlegrounds, and a voucher system that would see public money going to private schools is unwise. Minco Public Schools posted a message to Facebook from Superintendent Kevin Sims on Sept. 8. In the message, Sims praised his school district and said those who work for the betterment of students should be appreciated regardless of politics.
MINCO, OK

