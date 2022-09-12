Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Rural Cushing couple arraigned on drug & gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing couple were arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of possessing nearly six pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Ruger AR-15 rifle during the commission of a drug offense, a cut-off saw stolen from a Tulsa company, and a 380-caliber pistol with a removed serial number, all allegedly seized during the service of a search warrant at their rural residence by Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Affidavit: Former instructor charged after drugs, human bones found
A former instructor at an Oklahoma college is facing charges following a disturbing discovery at his home, according to court documents.
Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her
An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year; toxicology report claims 1/4 are due to fentanyl overdoses
Records show 14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year and after receiving seven of their toxicology reports, a fourth are said to be dead because of a fentanyl overdose.
‘This is going to hurt, not just the family, but the community,’ Family and activists demand answers after latest Okla. Co. jail inmate death
Protestors with Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse joined the family of John Basco on Wednesday to demand answers after the 14th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.
Horse abandoned in Cleveland County
Investigators in Cleveland County are asking for the public's help as they look into a case of animal neglect.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Several Mustang neighbors claim man on hoverboard is falsely representing a local Pest Control company
Several neighbors in Mustang say a man has been going door to door falsely representing a locally owned pest control company. The owner told KFOR she doesn’t know who he is and claims he is not a part of their business.
High speed chase ends North of Covington
A high speed chase has ended with a suspect in custody along highway 74 Tuesday evening.
Blanchard man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Blanchard man died around midnight Wednesday after a rollover ATV accident.
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
Tonkawa Mid High School then-student facing assault and battery charges after school fight
A fight that broke out Friday is now landing a Tonkawa Mid High School student in the state's Juvenile District Court as she faces assault and battery charges.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
guthrienewspage.com
Man reportedly admits to setting his aunt’s home on fire
It’s not every time law enforcement officers are told the truth during an investigation, but that was the case in an arson investigation. Guthrie police responded to 33 Oak Park on Sept. 5 for a house fire. Upon their arrival, a man yelled out needing medical attention. The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Hendon, told officers that he lived at 129 Oak Park and reportedly said he had lit his aunt’s apartment on fire.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
publicradiotulsa.org
Superintendent calls for unity, says voucher system would be 'foolish'
The head of Minco Public Schools says schools should not be political battlegrounds, and a voucher system that would see public money going to private schools is unwise. Minco Public Schools posted a message to Facebook from Superintendent Kevin Sims on Sept. 8. In the message, Sims praised his school district and said those who work for the betterment of students should be appreciated regardless of politics.
