Contentos, a content-focused Web3 project with more than a million active creators, will be participating in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022. Optimistic about Europe’s high acceptance of NFTs and blockchain applications, Contentos plans to expand into the European market. In addition to this news, Contentos Foundation Co-Founder & CEO, Mick Tsai revealed that in the near future, certified creators will be able to issue ‘Soulbound Tokens’ on the Contentos Mainnet and on COS.TV, Web3 video distribution and digital assets management platform, to provide an extensive Web3 experience for content creators.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO