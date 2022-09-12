ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Says a ‘Lot of Institutional Money’ Could Soon Flow Into Ethereum ($ETH)

The host of the popular InvestAnswers YouTube channel, a widely-folllowed cryptocurrency analyst, has said that institutional investors could soon start betting on the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum ($ETH). In a video in which the anonymous host of InvestAnswers responded to users’ questions, he explained to his over 440,000...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoglobe.com

Content Focused Web3 Project Contentos Expands into Europe and Plans to Issue ‘Soulbound’ Tokens for Certified Creators

Contentos, a content-focused Web3 project with more than a million active creators, will be participating in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022. Optimistic about Europe’s high acceptance of NFTs and blockchain applications, Contentos plans to expand into the European market. In addition to this news, Contentos Foundation Co-Founder & CEO, Mick Tsai revealed that in the near future, certified creators will be able to issue ‘Soulbound Tokens’ on the Contentos Mainnet and on COS.TV, Web3 video distribution and digital assets management platform, to provide an extensive Web3 experience for content creators.
ECONOMY
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin Maxis React to Ethereum’s Merge Event

Shortly after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed in the early hours of September 15, i.e. the Ethereum network switched from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-consensus (PoS), several influential Bitcoin maximalists (or “maxis” for short) expressed their reaction to this event. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin called this successful upgrade...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investor Bets on Cardano ($ADA) Quadruple as Bitcoin Shorts Grow

Institutional investor bets on Cardano-based investment products, offering them exposure to $ADA, have quadrupled from last week, at a time in which inflows to short Bitcoin products are rising significantly. According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $63 million over the last...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 3,000% as Whales Move In

The rate at which tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are being burned has skyrocketed by 3,000% earlier this week to reach 200 million SHIB in just 24 hours, at a time in which Ethereum ($ETH) whales are accumulating the cryptocurrency. According to Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn,...
PETS
cryptoglobe.com

Solana ($SOL) Co-Founder: ‘We Want To See Ethereum Succeed’

On Tuesday (September 13), Solana Labs Co-Founder Raj Gokal gave an interview, during which he talked about both Solana ($SOL) and its biggest rival Ethereum ($ETH). Gokal, who is the COO of Solana Labs, made his comments during an interview on CoinDesk TV’s flagship show “First Move”.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Michael Saylor on ‘Bitcoin Mining and the Environment’

On Wednesday (September 14), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), decided to address some of the “misinformation & propaganda” surrounding the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst highlights Key Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Levels to Watch

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has shared important Bitcoin ($BTC) price levels to watch as the flagship cryptocurrency struggles to regain momentum after falling below the $20,000 mark after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data sent markets tumbling. The pseudonymous trader known on Twitter as Capo has told his over 500,000 followers on...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Becomes Top Crypto Project by ‘Technology Development’

Cardano ($ADA) has become the top cryptocurrency project by “technology development,” according to the team at Contora, a platform tracking social and technological data related to cryptocurrencies. The update comes after the team behind Contora updated its data-tracking algorithm and adjusted the way it was tracking Cardano’s GitHub...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Michael Saylor Implies Ethereum Could Get Classified as a Security by the U.S. SEC

On Thursday (September 15), the day that Ethereum completed its Merge upgrade, Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), implied that $ETH could get classified as a security (rather than a commodity) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Inery Acquires Investment From Metavest at $128m Valuation

Singapore, Singapore, 14th September, 2022, Chainwire. Inery a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment from web3-focused blockchain VC firm Metavest in the first week of September at the valuation of $128m. Ineryis a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web3. It provides low-cost,...
BUSINESS

