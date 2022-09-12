The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.

HEBRON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO