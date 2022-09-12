Read full article on original website
Connecticut parents enraged over high school teacher's 'woke' worksheet: 'Underserving the students'
Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over a "woke" worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher addressing political, gender and racial issues. The worksheet, including terms like "white privilege" and "institutional racism," is drawing swift backlash from parents and members of the Southington High School school board.
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski loses lawsuit against Independent party
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski lost his lawsuit against the Independent party. Stefanowski wanted to knock the Independent candidate off the November ballot. A judge made the decision Thursday. Stefanowski’s complaint was dismissed, and Rob Hotaling will be on the ballot. “I expected to...
Stefanowski calls for repealing controversial affordable housing law
On Thursday, Bob Stefanowski pledged to replace a controversial housing law in favor of more local control.
Schools and college-bound kids respond to Connecticut's FAFSA challenge
It's an age old question for parents and students: How to pay for college?. Here in Connecticut, the P.A.C.T. (Pledge To Advance Connecticut) program will pay for first time college students to attend community college in the state. How about federal money you don't have to repay? Or, if you...
laconiadailysun.com
“Largest energy relief package ever” becomes law, as governor’s vetoes sustained
House lawmakers meet in Representatives' Hall for Veto Day, Friday Sept. 15, 2022 (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
State Rep Challenger Pitches Ballot Reforms
Lesley Heffel McGuirk’s ideal election ballot would be accessible to residents without any need for registration. It would let voters rank their favorite candidates in order and launch automatic runoff races. And it could be submitted early, so that voters could more easily plan around hectic work schedules and childcare needs.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
WTNH.com
Former CT senator John McKinney discusses new gubernatorial poll results
(WTNH) – The results are in, and right now, Gov. Ned Lamont leads Republican Bob Stefanowski by more than 10 points in the race for governor, according to a new survey by WTNH / The Hill / Emerson College Polling. Former Republican Connecticut state senator John P. McKinney joins...
Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
Eyewitness News
State sued by gun rights group trying to get rid of assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is being sued by a national gun rights group that is seeking to get rid of a ban on assault weapons. Tuesday, Attorney General William Tong said they will not win. Tong and other Democratic leaders are promising to fight back. The lawsuit has been...
New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut
It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Lawsuit Challenges CT's Ban on Semi-Automatic Weapons, High-Capacity Magazines
Connecticut law that bans semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines is being legally challenged. Those gun control measures went into effect in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Now the nonprofit National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) has filed lawsuits against several states to end these bans, including Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most. Connecticut ranked 6th. In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Firearm Rights Group Challenges Post-Sandy Hook Gun Law
A firearm rights group is taking aim at assault weapon bans and limits to magazine capacities with federal lawsuits in several states, including Connecticut. The National Association for Gun Rights filed a lawsuit against Connecticut’s post-Sandy Hook firearms law that prohibits most people from owning semi-automatic rifles and magazines with more than 10 bullets.
Connecticut State Police using helicopters to spot illegal marijuana growers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Illegal marijuana still exists in Connecticut, despite recreational use being legalized. News 8 rode along with Connecticut State Police to discover how specialized, undercover detectives take to the sky to spot illegal operations. “It’s human nature when you see the laws have been relaxed to push the envelope a little […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Project Veritas Balks At Record Request From Attorney General
Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s request for records from its undercover investigation of a Greenwich assistant principal violates the freedom of the press. “In America, the government shouldn’t attack journalists or attempt to chill or silence them. Journalism should be...
Mohegan chief sworn in as first Native American in U.S. treasurer post
Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan chief Marilynn Malerba is now the first Native American treasurer of the United States. Malerba was sworn into her new role on Monday. Her signature will now appear on U.S. currency.Malerba will remain a lifetime chief of the Mohegan tribe. She previously worked as a registered nurse and has served in […]
Eyewitness News
Chairman of Republican National Committee rallies in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Republicans are rallying in Connecticut. The chairman of the Republican National Committee is back in New Britain. Ronna McDaniel flew in to the state today to give a boost to several Republican candidates. RNC chairman Ronna McDaniel was here in March when republicans opened a...
Michael Skakel Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts on Michael Skakel, convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. Skakel 's conviction was vacated by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2018.
