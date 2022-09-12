ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Stefanowski loses lawsuit against Independent party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski lost his lawsuit against the Independent party. Stefanowski wanted to knock the Independent candidate off the November ballot. A judge made the decision Thursday. Stefanowski’s complaint was dismissed, and Rob Hotaling will be on the ballot. “I expected to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
New Haven Independent

State Rep Challenger Pitches Ballot Reforms

Lesley Heffel McGuirk’s ideal election ballot would be accessible to residents without any need for registration. It would let voters rank their favorite candidates in order and launch automatic runoff races. And it could be submitted early, so that voters could more easily plan around hectic work schedules and childcare needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?

The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
HEBRON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypocrisy#Racial Injustice#K12#Racism#Racial Issues#The Daily Sun
WTNH

Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut

It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Eyewitness News

States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most. Connecticut ranked 6th. In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Firearm Rights Group Challenges Post-Sandy Hook Gun Law

A firearm rights group is taking aim at assault weapon bans and limits to magazine capacities with federal lawsuits in several states, including Connecticut. The National Association for Gun Rights filed a lawsuit against Connecticut’s post-Sandy Hook firearms law that prohibits most people from owning semi-automatic rifles and magazines with more than 10 bullets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Project Veritas Balks At Record Request From Attorney General

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s request for records from its undercover investigation of a Greenwich assistant principal violates the freedom of the press. “In America, the government shouldn’t attack journalists or attempt to chill or silence them. Journalism should be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Chairman of Republican National Committee rallies in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Republicans are rallying in Connecticut. The chairman of the Republican National Committee is back in New Britain. Ronna McDaniel flew in to the state today to give a boost to several Republican candidates. RNC chairman Ronna McDaniel was here in March when republicans opened a...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CNN

Michael Skakel Fast Facts

View CNN's Fast Facts on Michael Skakel, convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. Skakel 's conviction was vacated by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2018.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy