Donald Trump flies into Washington, D.C. still wearing his golf shoes and a polo top as unannounced visit sparks rumors of possible indictment by the Department of Justice

Trump toured his golf course in DC this week because he is planning upgrades, insiders claims - as they scoff at reports that he was conducting mob-style meeting with lawyers over indictment fears
When Donald Trump was pictured at his golf course outside Washington D.C. without his clubs it triggered a wave of speculation that he had picked the open-air venue for a meeting with lawyers and plotters beyond the reach of FBI surveillance. Online conspiracy theorists fancied they'd spotted a mustachioed former...
Trump says he declassified EVERY official document found at Mar-a-Lago and claims charging him with a crime would 'tear this country apart'
Former President Trump on Thursday insisted that every official record he took to Mar-a-Lago he had declassified, even as he refused to say whether he knew the documents were the property of the federal government. Trump told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show he did no wrong and the Department...
'People are facing prison sentences': Prosecutor investigating Trump's efforts to challenge 2020 election results in Georgia says there are credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed
The Georgia prosecutor looking into former President Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in her state indicated that the probe is unearthing serious crimes. 'The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,' Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis...
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
Mar-a-Lago search: Magistrate unseals more details of FBI affidavit, revealing that Trump counsel says he 'was not advised there were any records in any private office space'
A magistrate in Florida unredacted more details on Tuesday of the FBI affidavit outlining its case to search Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, revealing that the former president's lawyer said he had been told there were no sensitive records stored in private offices there. In fact, court filings show agents recovered...
'What in the hell are my colleagues afraid of?': GOP Rep. Chip Roy demands lawmakers get access to unredacted Trump raid affidavit and accuses Democrats of 'running cover' for DOJ during heated House Judiciary hearing
House Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday demanded his Democratic colleagues stand united with the GOP in demanding access to the full affidavit used in the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump. He accused Democrats who were opposed to that of being 'against transparency' and 'running cover' for the...
Teenage kicks! Shocking moment Marjorie Taylor Greene strikes Gen Z gun control activist with her foot after the girl walked in front of her at Capitol
This is the shocking moment Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked a teenage activist outside the US Capitol. The congresswoman, 48, lashed out at 18-year-old Gen Z protestor Marianna Pecora as she marched in front of her during a protest yesterday. She appeared furious with the young demonstrator for filming while grilling...
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions
A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
'We take marriage and weddings very seriously here': Karine Jean-Pierre congratulates staffer and former Biden researcher on their upcoming nuptials... before addressing soaring inflation and day's major issues
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off her Tuesday briefing by congratulating deputy press secretary Andrew Bates and former White House researcher Megan Apper on their upcoming nuptials. 'We wanted to continue our press team tradition in the briefing room. I just want to take a moment to congratulate...
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'
Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
Defund the Police campaign sparked nationwide crime spree - because it put people off becoming cops and left forces overstretched and burned out, retired police chiefs warn
The Defund the Police campaign is to blame for crime levels spiking, putting people off becoming cops and leaving forces burned out, retired police chiefs have warned. The movement, which led to violent clashes with officers last year, brought about the dangerous 'ripple effects' across the sector, the former top officers said.
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
President Joe Biden speaks to King Charles III for the first time and says he wants a close relationship with Britain's new monarch
President Joe Biden spoke to King Charles III for the first time on Wednesday, paying tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and her hospitality, while saying he wanted to continue their close relationship. They spoke on the day the Queen's coffin was borne on a gun carriage to...
Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants
Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'. The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight. The three...
Immigration watchdog slams ‘staggering’ $20.4 billion U.S. taxpayers spend each year on schools, hospitals and other services for the 2.3 million migrants who entered under President Joe Biden’s watch
An immigration watchdog has slammed the ‘staggering’ $20.4 billion U.S. taxpayers spend each year on the education, healthcare and other services for the 2.3 million migrants who have entered the country under President Joe Biden’s watch. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said the Biden administration...
Rand Paul's GOTCHA moment: Senator clashes AGAIN with Fauci in Congress over child vaccines and plays him 2004 video in which the COVID tsar said 'natural immunity is the most potent vaccination'
The Fauci-Paul show returned to Congress on Wednesday, when the world-renowned immunologist traded blows with his libertarian tormentor in a contest that did not even mention monkeypox - the subject that had brought them to the Senate hearing. Once again, Sen. Rand Paul went to the archives to dig up...
Election denying New Hampshire Republican Senate hopeful flip-flops and says Biden is the 'legitimate president' and the 'election was not stolen' 24 hours after winning tight GOP primary
New Hampshire's Republican Senate hopeful Donald Bolduc flip-flopped and said President Joe Biden is the 'legitimate president' and the 'election was not stolen' 24 hours after winning his tight GOP primary. Bolduc, a retired United States brigadier general, ran in the Granite State primary as a 2020 election denier aligned...
No10 admits 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders following claims Japanese Emperor WILL have to get a BUS to Queen's funeral during his first official trip abroad - while Joe Biden will be allowed to travel in his armoured 'Beast'
Downing Street today admitted that 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders amid claims Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen's funeral. Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying into London for Her Majesty's...
