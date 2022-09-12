ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump flies into Washington, D.C. still wearing his golf shoes and a polo top as unannounced visit sparks rumors of possible indictment by the Department of Justice

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoLch_0hsNU4ig00
Donald Trump flew into Washington, D.C. still wearing his golf shoes and a polo top, sparking rumors of a possible indictment by the DOJ. The former president landed at Dulles International Airport dressed in his sports gear on Sunday night before being whisked away in a black SUV.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqsby_0hsNU4ig00
The former president's flight landed around 6 p.m. before his motorcade left the airport around 30 minutes later, according to YouTuber Andrew Leyden, who watched the scene unfold. The images sparked claims he could be indicted by the Department of Justice amid its explosive probe into his handling of classified documents after leaving office. 'I went on the toll road, his motorcade came behind me and then they just disappeared - I think they went north to his golf course up by Leesburg or something,' Leyden said in his video after capturing Trump's arrival.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4q4H_0hsNU4ig00
Trump does have a golf course in Virginia, but it is unlikely he rushed to the area for a game given the rainy forecast expected for Monday. The ex-president was spotted descending the steps of his private plane markedly dressed down from his usual clean-cut suit and tie. Trump's white polo was worn casually with its top buttons flung open, and he appeared to also be wearing a brown jacket and black slacks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyfUd_0hsNU4ig00
Trump appeared to be traveling without any family members and Secret Service agents, who normally provide security to current and former presidents, were not immediately spotted in the video. Notably, the former president has been silent on his social media platform Truth Social since around the time he arrived at Dulles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263HoR_0hsNU4ig00
'It looks like he was arrested but without the cuffs. Where did he spend the night?' former federal prosecutor Richard Signorelli wrote on Twitter Monday morning. 'I can't think of another better explanation other than perhaps a semi-medical emergency. Time will very soon tell.' DailyMail.com has reached out to Trump's spokesperson for comment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00i7aB_0hsNU4ig00
It comes less than 24 hours before his legal team faces a deadline to refute the Justice Department's appeal asking a court to overturn an earlier ruling granting Trump's request for a special master to review files that the FBI seized from his home last month. Trump's lawyers have until 10 a.m. on Monday to respond after the Justice Department warned that Judge Aileen Cannon's decision would cause 'irreparable harm' to national security in a Thursday court filing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXQj1_0hsNU4ig00
Federal prosecutors are also seeking a reversal to Cannon's stay on their investigation - specifically in regards to records marked as 'classified.' The judge ordered the FBI to halt using the classified documents seized until the special master could complete their review for privilege claims. Friday follow-ups from both the Justice Department and Trump's team shows they are at odds over what a special master review would even look like. Both sides put forward two candidates that evening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QI1rH_0hsNU4ig00
The Justice Department suggested retired Southern District of New York Judge Barbara Jones (pictured), who presided as a special master in the investigations of Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani. It also put forward retired D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Griffith. Trump's team named former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York Raymond Dearie as one of their two candidates. Dearie is a surprising choice for Trump - while on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, he approved a search warrant to surveil Trump 2016 campaign aide Carter Page. They also suggested attorney Paul Huck Jr., a former adviser to Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist when he was the Republican governor of Florida.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfOJx_0hsNU4ig00
The opposing sides even disagreed on how long the review should take. The Justice Department asked for it to be completed in just over a month, by October 17. Trump, who had been known for his attempts to delay and muddle legal challenges in his career as a businessman, asked for a 90-day window. That would mean it's not completed until after the November midterm elections.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFpMP_0hsNU4ig00

