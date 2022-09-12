Read full article on original website
‘The Waltons’ Turns 50: See Fans’ Picks for the Best Episodes
If The Waltons seemed dated in 1972—telling the story of a rural Virginia family weathering the Great Depression and World War II—it must feel prehistoric to TV viewers now, half a century later. Yet the popularity of the franchise endures, with the original nine-season series streaming on Freevee...
‘Survivor’ Season 43: Jeff Probst Teases New Curveballs & ‘Extremely Savvy’ Underdog Cast
Jeff Probst is here to spill on Survivor 43. Premiering September 21 on CBS with a two-hour episode, 18 contestants will begin their fight for the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Here, the beloved host peels back the curtain on the Survivor Season 43 premiere, from early...
‘Atlanta’ Back in Atlanta, Football on Prime Video, ‘Vampire Academy’ and Classic Horror, ‘Good Fight’s Gold Standard
After a season spent mostly overseas, FX’s Atlanta returns home for a fourth and final season. Prime Video kicks off its exclusive deal to stream Thursday Night Football games for the next 11 seasons. A supernatural YA series based on the Vampire Academy books launches on Peacock, which also begins streaming classics from the Universal Horror vaults. Alan Cumming reprises his Emmy-nominated role as power broker Eli Gold on The Good Fight.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Tracy Spiridakos Warns ‘Hailey’s Worried About Jay’ in Season 10
Chicago P.D. is back for Season 10 on September 21. Here, Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, breaks down what you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated premiere — the first episode since Jesse Lee Soffer‘s exit was announced. Where We Left Off. In his...
Pat Sajak Teases Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Season 40
Wheel of Fortune‘s long-serving host Pat Sajak has hinted that it might be time to hang up his game show suit after 40 seasons. The iconic game show is currently airing its milestone 40th season, but in a recent interview with ET Online, Sajak suggested that things may be coming to a close in the near future.
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Continues, ‘Talent,’ ‘Challenge,’ ‘MasterChef’ Finales, A Killer Mom, Rob & Ryan to Wales
Hulu’s Emmy-winning (though not recently) The Handmaid’s Tale returns for a fifth, penultimate season. It’s a climactic night for summer competition series, as America’s Got Talent, The Challenge: USA and MasterChef all announce winners in their season finales. A Netflix true-crime docuseries digs into the psyche of a mother accused of killing her two youngest children. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finally get a Welcome to Wrexham as they attend their first game of the soccer team they purchased.
‘Young Sheldon’ Boss Previews Romance & Growing Pains in Season 6
Undeclared cigarettes and a Mexican border detainment? Sounds very FBI, but it’s actually the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, following genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his lively Texas family. Here’s what develops in Season 6:. A Romantic Rescue?. The comedy picks up right at Meemaw’s (Annie...
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+
Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte is recruiting The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto to join the cast. Jacinto is just the latest star to board the project behind previously announced cast members Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and most recent addition and Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae who made a splash in Netflix’s Squid Game.
Cornered: Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Star Raymond Lee Values Integrity (VIDEO)
Fall TV is officially here, and with it come new shows with stars we can’t wait to get to know. We recently took the opportunity to find out a little bit more about Raymond Lee, who’s leading the new Quantum Leap (premiering September 19 on NBC). In the sequel series, Lee’s quantum physicist Ben Song is the one “leaping” inside people at different points in time.
Great British Baking Show, Saluting Vince Gill, End of a ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Great Performances’ 50th Season, Naomi Watts Is a Scary Mommy
A new season of the beloved The Great British Baking Show begins on Netflix. A “CMT Giant” is honored when an all-star country-music lineup salutes Vince Gill. The CW’s reboot of Dynasty comes to an end. PBS’s Great Performances opens its 50th anniversary season with a contemporary ballet fantasia about Shakespeare featuring spoken-word poetry. Naomi Watts stars in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy thriller as a mummy of a mommy with secrets beneath her bandages.
‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series From Ridley Scott Coming to Prime Video
Ridley Scott is returning to the world of Blade Runner, this time in a TV series. Amazon Studios has green-lit the live-action Blade Runner 2099, a limited series executive produced by Scott, the studio announced September 15. Blade Runner 2099 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240...
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer: Everyone’s Favorite Murder Doll Is Back to Raise Holy Hell (VIDEO)
Just in time for the spooky season comes the official trailer for Chucky Season 2!. The new clip shows teenage Jake (Zackary Arthur), boyfriend Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and best friend Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) learning they will be joining violent juvenile offenders at Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youths. A sympathetic priest, holding a Chucky doll, tells Jake, “You’ve suffered great pain in your young life.” Cut to Chucky wreaking havoc all over the place until we see a whole mess of Chucky dolls with a whole lot of knives.
‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look. Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.
‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Teases Titania’s ‘Relentless’ Ways, Promises More Fight
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her biggest battle yet this season when she found herself fighting super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court for control over the She-Hulk moniker in, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”
Prime Video Announces 2022 New York Comic Con Schedule
Prime Video is bringing out the big guns for this year’s New York Comic Con, as the streamer has revealed its lineup of in-person panels, including The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Other shows set to be featured include the animated...
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial Movie Set to Stream on Tubi
Well, that was fast. It seems like just yesterday we were learning way more about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s marriage, than we ever wanted to know, and now the defamation case between the actors is being made into a new movie. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service.
See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks
Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys. On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.
Ask Matt: Underwhelmed by The Emmys
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel (VIDEO)
Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson got her own back on Jimmy Kimmel after his “dumb comedy bit” upstaged her Emmy Award acceptance speech on Monday, September 12. Appearing on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brunson interrupted the late-night host’s opening monologue to finish her speech. “You...
