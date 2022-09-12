Disney bets the Mouse House on virtual reality: Beleaguered CEO Bob Chapek reveals plans for a 'lifestyle experience' metaverse that will recreate their theme parks online - and hints Hulu will merge with streaming service

Disney is plotting a metaverse that would let people experience the most magical place on earth without ever setting foot in the theme park.

CEO Bob Chapek said the media giant's metaverse would exist on its streaming platform, Disney+, and allow 'the 90 percent of people that will never ever be able to get to a Disney park,' to experience it in virtual reality.

'We call it next-gen storytelling' Chapek said in an interview with Deadline, noting that he didn't like use the phrase metaverse 'because it has a lot of hair on it.'

But regardless of whatever Chapek prefers to call the planned platform, many have responded by calling the move out of touch with Disney's fanbase, and argued that if the parks stopped hiking prices more people would be able to visit.

The move comes as Chapek - who took the helm at Disney in 2020 - struggles to make a name for himself in the shadow of his innovative predecessor, Bob Iger, and keep afloat amid controversies ranging from the park's rising prices, to Disney's stance on Florida's Don't Say Gay bill.

Just last week, Chapek broke a months-long silence on an apology he issued in an attempt to quell Disney staff who were outraged by his failure to speak out against the controversial bill last spring, saying he chose to remain mum on the matter because he didn't want to get Disney caught in a 'political subterfuge.'

Chapek characterized the Disney metaverse as a way to experience the theme parks for the multitudes of people who are unable to actually make the trip in person.

'We wish every person would have the opportunity to come to our parks, but we realize that's not a reality for some people,' he told Deadline, 'we have before us an opportunity to turn what was a movie-service platform to an experiential platform and give them the ability to ride Haunted Mansion from a virtual standpoint.'

He said metaverse users would have an experience beyond what regular parkgoers have, and be able to step out of the ride-cars to explore sets and interact with characters.

'Maybe we'll give them the opportunity what every single person in the park wants to do, and unfortunately too many of them do it, just to get off the attraction. See how it works, see how those ghost dancers move,' he said.

But many responded to the news by saying if Disney would just stop raising its prices, more of those 90 percent of people who cannot visit the parks would be able to.

'Damn Disney. Just say it direct like that,' wrote tech critic Juan Carlos Bagnell on Twitter, '90% of the HUMAN POPULATION is too poor to visit our parks, but hopefully some are less-poor-enough to own VR goggles and ride our rides in a metaverse clone...'

Commenters on the Deadline interview were equally unimpressed, with one saying 'The reason 90% of people may not be able to experience the parks is because you keep hiking the cost of GOING to the parks beyond what most people can actually afford, Bob.'

'Costs are up at the parks. Moral appears to be down. Iger had imagination and could adapt,' said another.

Disney park prices have skyrocketed since Chapek was fully given charge at Disney in 2022. At California parks, ticket prices jumped 6 percent to $164 for single-park passes, while the price of getting into more than one park over the course of a day rose 9 percent to $319.

At the Florida parks the price to get into the park after 2pm rose to $169, while before 2pm fans were asked to fork over $194. Those prices could also rise based on an increased demand on any day.

'If you're the kind of person that budgets or saves for vacations, Disney Parks aren't for you any longer,' wrote a fed-up customer on Reddit, 'That's a Premium Physical Experience, and there's plenty of national and international wealthy families to afford going indefinitely.'

And in August, as inflation scorched the US economy, Chapek warned those prices could continue to rise.

'It's all up to the consumer,' he said, according to The New York Post, 'If consumer demand keeps up, we'll act accordingly.'

Chapek has hardly been the happiest CEO on Earth since he took the reins at Disney.

After beginning his tenure in February, 2020, he was thrust immediately into the chaos of navigating Disney through the perils of the pandemic, which saw the media company's primary revenue streams - theme park revenue and movie theater tickets - vanish like a pair of glass slippers at midnight.

To help steady the ship, Iger - much to Chapek's ire, reportedly - was kept on in a leadership position through 2021.

But as soon as Chapek was given full control in 2022 his price hikes had customers raising eyebrows about whether he was up to the same scratch as the visionary Iger.

Those doubts were doubled-down on by Disney staff after Chapek decided to remain quiet on Florida's Don't Say Gay bill, a law which barred schools from discussing sexuality or gender with children between kindergarten and third grade.

Many Disney employees viewed the law as homophobic and an affront to the inclusive values of Disney, and publicly voiced their outrage that Chapek did not speak out against it.

Chapek said the metaverse would also work in conjunction with real-world visits to Disney theme parks

He later apologized to staff, publicly decried the bill, and announced Disney had paused all its political donations within Florida.

Last week, Chapek addressed that apology for the first time since he issued it, saying he had struggled to balance the needs and beliefs of every one of his employees and customers.

'What we try to do is be everything to everybody,' Chapek told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, 'That tends to be very difficult because we’re The Walt Disney Company.'

'We certainly don’t want to get caught up in any political subterfuge, but at the same time we also realize that we want to represent a brighter tomorrow for families of all types, regardless of how they define themselves,' he said.