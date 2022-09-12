ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Cameron Smith expects Cameron Munster to leave Storm at the end of next season... as Braith Anasta reveals a decision over the future of 'very confused' Queensland star is imminent with Dolphins ready to pay him $1.3million

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cameron Smith believes Cameron Munster will leave Melbourne in 2024, while the five-eight's agent Braith Anasta admitted his client was 'very confused' about his future but that a decision was imminent.

The future of the Kangaroos and Queensland star has been subject of speculations throughout the season, with the Dolphins, Wests Tigers, Canterbury and the Titans all linked to the playmaker.

Munster is under contract with the Storm until the end of next season, but he will be free to negotiate with other clubs for 2024 from November 1 if Melbourne fail to sign him to a new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bANUp_0hsNOgCJ00
Cameron Munster's future remains unclear, with the star five-eight wanted by several clubs

Smith, who won three Grand Finals with the Storm, believes his former teammate would have already agreed a new deal with the club if he intended to remain at AAMI Park.

'If I'm brutally honest, if he was going to commit to the Melbourne Storm and sign on and extend his contract, he would've done so by now,' Smith told SEN radio on Monday.

'That's my gut feeling.

'He's been at the club since he was 16 years of age and we've heard [Munster's agent] Braith Anasta come out and say the Melbourne Storm offer is in the area where it should be, so what's holding him back?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gOC2_0hsNOgCJ00
Cameron Smith (right) won two Grand Finals playing alongside Munster (left) with the Storm

'I'd love him to stay but I feel like he will be going to the Dolphins.'

Munster is due to make $1.2million next season, but salary cap constraints limited Melbourne to table an offer for a two-year extension worth between $750,000 and $800,000-a-season.

In May, however, the Storm agreed to raise their offer to $1million-a-year. According to the Daily Telegraph, the offer remains on the table but Melbourne aren't expected to improve it.

At the same time, the Dolphins are reportedly prepared to offer Munster $1.3million per season, with Wayne Bennett desperate to land a marquee signing for the club's second season in the NRL in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBvdu_0hsNOgCJ00
The Queensland star has previously hinted he could return to his home state

Munster himself has previously hinted moving back to Queensland may suit his family best.

'If it was only about myself then I'd love to stay [in Melbourne],' he said.

'At the same time I've got a young family that I need to worry about and obviously [Bianca] is from Queensland so we need to make sure we will make the right decision.'

The Tigers are interested in Munster and last week the 27-year-old confirmed he'd spoken to Benji Marshall, who will replace Tim Sheens in charge of Wests in 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gDen_0hsNOgCJ00
Wayne Bennett is desperate to bring Munster to the Dolphins for 2024

Last month, however, the Tigers distanced themselves from reports they were prepared to offer the Queensland State of Origin star a five-year deal worth $7million.

The Bulldogs, another club set to undergo major changes next season, are also understood to be in the running for Munster.

Speaking on Monday, Anasta confirmed a decision was not far away, but that Munster was 'very confused' about his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jdut_0hsNOgCJ00
Munster's agent Braith Anasta said the Queensland star was 'very confused' about his future
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6V8s_0hsNOgCJ00
Munster's season ended as the Storm were beaten 28-20 by Canberra on Saturday

'Cameron will make a decision on whether he will stay in Melbourne or not, as discussed with [Storm chairman] Matt Tripp, I would assume over the next few weeks,' the former New South Wales five-eight said.

'He is very confused. That is why I put the discussions back [until the Storm’s season was over]. I haven’t spoken to him because for the first time I could tell it was really playing on his mind.

'So as exciting as the situation is to be in, it is a really tough one. I honestly have no idea right now what he is going to do. That will all come to a head pretty shortly I should imagine.'

Melbourne suffered their earliest finals exit in eight years on Saturday, as they lost 28-20 at home against the Raiders in the elimination final.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Channel Nine 'in crisis talks' with Shane Warne's family over 'beyond disrespectful' telemovie about the cricket legend's tumultuous life

Channel Nine has entered 'crisis' talks over a new Shane Warne telemovie, after the cricketing legend's family spoke out against the 'disrespectful' project. Warne's former manager James Erskine met with the network's director of television Michael Healy and head of drama Andy Ryan on Thursday on behalf of the family, The Herald Sun reported on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Angry Wallabies are seen blowing up at teammate Bernard Foley seconds before he fell victim to 'disgraceful' time-wasting call - as rugby greats and fans vent their fury over Bledisloe Cup robbery

Damning footage has revealed Wallabies teammates screaming at Bernard Foley to boot the ball into touch moments before referee Mathieu Raynal effectively ended Australia's Bledisloe Cup chances. While the French official has attracted plenty of criticism what many Wallabies fans and former greats felt was a 'disgraceful' call on Thursday...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

599K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy