Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Kickoff Time, TV Info Set for OSU's Week 3 Game vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oklahoma State’s nonconference finale on Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will (again) feature the Cowboys in primetime (albeit not on prime TV). The program announced on Tuesday that its game will be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It will be streamed exclusively by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Cowgirls Soccer Comes Home After Five Road Matches with Numbers in Their Favor

STILLWATER – Cowgirls head coach Colin Carmichael is ready to be off the road and so are his players. The Cowgirls haven’t played a home match since Missouri State back on Aug. 21. Their Bedlam non conference match at home was weathered out with a near full house inside Neal Patterson Stadium. Since then they have reeled off wins ove Tulsa, Stephen F. Austin, and Central Arkansas with a hard earned tie at Florida Atlantic and a 2-1 loss to a stout Miami, Fla. squad. Since being home the Cowgirls have seen senior Grace Yochum become the program’s all-time goal leader with 38. Yochum scored four goals combined in the past two games with Stephen F. Austin (record tying and record setting goals) and then two more at Central Arkansas.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Pokes Report Podcast No. 34: Dr. Kayse and Darren Shrum

It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. This is an exciting episode of the Pokes Report Podcast as Zach and Brian are joined by Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum and her husband, First Cowboy Darren Shrum. A number of topics were discussed, including conference expansion/realignment and how the success of Cowboy football is playing a role, the largest freshman class in school history, Dr. Shrum's first full year as President and the new conference commissioner, Brett Yormark. They also talked about the success of Cowgirl softball and what Kenny Gajewski means to the future of the program and so much more. So, we hope you enjoy this week's episode!
STILLWATER, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
blackchronicle.com

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma's Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt's H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man dies in single-vehicle crash in Payne County, OHP says

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old Perry man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on State Highway 51 near Stillwater when it left the road to the right, over-corrected and then left the road to the left before crashing into a ditch. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the pickup truck rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
