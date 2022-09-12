It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. This is an exciting episode of the Pokes Report Podcast as Zach and Brian are joined by Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum and her husband, First Cowboy Darren Shrum. A number of topics were discussed, including conference expansion/realignment and how the success of Cowboy football is playing a role, the largest freshman class in school history, Dr. Shrum's first full year as President and the new conference commissioner, Brett Yormark. They also talked about the success of Cowgirl softball and what Kenny Gajewski means to the future of the program and so much more. So, we hope you enjoy this week's episode!

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO