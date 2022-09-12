ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Hansen Foundation Golf Tournament slated for Sept. 20

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – There are a limited number of openings for golfers to participate in the 26th annual Hansen Foundation Charity Golf Tournament being held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. Registration can be done online at www.hansenfoundationnj.org. The tournament is presented by...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Ventnor resident shares memories of life in Atlantic City

VENTNOR – Local resident Janet Robinson Bodoff has great memories of her early days in Atlantic City. So much so, that she has compiled an anthology of stories she and her friends have written about the fun they had in the city by the sea. “Speaking of Atlantic City:...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Stockton to host Holocaust remembrance service

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Stockton University’s Holocaust Resource Center will hold a Mitzvah Zecher Avot Service (The Good Deed of Remembering Family) 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Holocaust Memorial Section at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery. This free and open to the public remembrance service is designed...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Longport Library plans seasonal gathering

The Longport Public Library is hosting a seasonal gathering 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Guild Hall of the Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues. The gathering includes fare from Essl’s Dougout and music offered by a string quartet. The event offers participants the opportunity to chat with friends and talk about upcoming library programs.
LONGPORT, NJ
Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site

VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ

