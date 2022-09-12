Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title
After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit
Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name. Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
New Potential Challenger Emerges For NXT Women's Championship
Mandy Rose is closing in on nearly a year as "NXT" Women's Champion, overcoming challengers such as Blair Davenport, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai. But the leader of Toxic Attraction could be preparing for her toughest challenger yet – Alba Fyre. During the...
Update On AEW House Of Black Trademark
Although Malakai Black is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling for the time being, a trademark filing for the House of Black stable is still currently active. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, the "House of Black" trademark, filed by AEW on September 8, 2022, is still "live." The filing states that the name intends to be used for "G & S: Beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts" and "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."
Wardlow Acknowledges Changes Moving Forward
Wardlow wants the wrestling world to know that he plans on taking his momentum back. Wardlow is the reigning AEW TNT Champion and while many within the business feel he can become a huge draw, he was a bit hindered by the situation with MJF. The talk going into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May was whether or not MJF would attend after he reportedly contemplated walking out of the company.
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
Push or Bury: What Should WWE Do With Austin Theory?
On first pass, it might sound a little weird to wonder whether WWE should push Austin Theory or shove him to the side. Theory, after all, got the big nod from the company with his Money in the Bank triumph and he's since been on the outskirts of each and every big moment since flirting with the idea he'll cash-in the briefcase.
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
Renee Paquette Chastises AEW Star Following Jon Moxley Dynamite Match
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" saw the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions and, when the dust settled, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson emerged as the winners, advancing to the finals. Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara didn't come without its fair share of controversy, as Guevara's real-life wife, Tay Melo, tried to stack the odds in Guevara's favor by delivering a low blow to Mox with her high heel boots. Though it would not ultimately deliver the victory to Guevara, it did provoke the ire of Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The popular talk show and podcast host took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Melo, writing, "Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."
