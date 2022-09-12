ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

WECU donating money to three local nonprofits

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Border Patrol finds massive stash of meth in abandoned Hummer

BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine recently found a huge amount of methamphetamine but are still looking for who was hauling it. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that agents located an abandoned Hummer in a residential area near the border last Friday night, September 9th.
BLAINE, WA
Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
BPD releases identity of person killed in DUI crash on Lakeway

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have identified the person killed in a DUI crash over the weekend on Lakeway Drive. A driver jumped the curb and hit 42-year-old Joseph Beadles of Bellingham on the sidewalk near Racine Street early Saturday, September 10th. The driver, 36-year-old Jacob Saville, was released...
BELLINGHAM, WA
High school football Week 3

It’s a full weekend of high school football in Whatcom County including three radio games. Friday night Lynden visits Squalicum with a 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick on KBAI and 930KBAI.com. Also Friday Nooksack Valley hosts King’s. That’s another 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick-off on AM790 KGMI and KGMI.com.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

