Question 4 You

Today’s question: Clocks fall back this weekend. What are you going to do with your extra time?

Thursday’s question: Are you tired of political ads?

Out of 138 responses, 99 said yes, I’m fed up, and 1% no, they help me decide who to vote for.



Wednesday’s question: When are you voting in the Midterm Election?

Out of 78 responses, 44% said early, 29% on Election Day, 14% by mail, and 13% not voting.



Tuesday’s question: When do you put up Christmas decorations?

Out of 153 responses, 67.5% said right after Thanksgiving, 19% said they wait until December, and 13.5% said right after Halloween.



Monday’s question: How do you like to trick-or-treat?

Of those who responded, 85.5% said traditional door knocking/ringing doorbells and 14.5% said trunk-or-treating.

