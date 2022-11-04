ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Question 4 You

By Carina Branson, Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWxpQ_0hsNCOeB00

Today’s question: Clocks fall back this weekend. What are you going to do with your extra time?

Daylight saving time: Does Kansas want to stop changing the clocks?

Thursday’s question: Are you tired of political ads?
Out of 138 responses, 99 said yes, I’m fed up, and 1% no, they help me decide who to vote for.

Wednesday’s question: When are you voting in the Midterm Election?
Out of 78 responses, 44% said early, 29% on Election Day, 14% by mail, and 13% not voting.

Tuesday’s question: When do you put up Christmas decorations?
Out of 153 responses, 67.5% said right after Thanksgiving, 19% said they wait until December, and 13.5% said right after Halloween.

Monday’s question: How do you like to trick-or-treat?
Of those who responded, 85.5% said traditional door knocking/ringing doorbells and 14.5% said trunk-or-treating.

Tune into KSN News at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday for our Question of the Day.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
KSN News

Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 4-6)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Amendment question on legislative veto power explained

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A question that could change the balance of power in Kansas is on voters’ ballots. Constitutional amendment question 1 asks voters if they would like the Constitution changed to allow the legislative branch to overrule new regulations issued by the executive branch. “A ‘yes’ vote...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Kansas voters:. Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, who has represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate since 2011, is running against Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham. U.S....
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Political ad fact check: Kris Kobach 'three claims' ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With recent headlines, the race to be Kansas's next attorney general is neck and neck, many people have started paying more attention to the ads in that race. In this article, we will fact check one of Kris Kobach's ads against Chris Mann. Mr. Kobach's campaign...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County explains how your early mail ballot is counted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kansas can choose from three ways to vote. Two of them are already being utilized - early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. The deadline to request an advance mail ballot was Tuesday. Sedgwick County sent out roughly 34,000 mail ballots and approximately 18,000 have been returned. Those ballots can be mailed back to the election office, dropped off at a secure ballot drop box or dropped off at any polling location (find locations here).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Trout Season In Kansas Is Here

Trout Season in Kansas has started. Trout season runs through April 15th, 2023 in Kansas. Anglers can find a list of stocked locations with stocking schedules at ksoutdoors.com. While most fish stocked are rainbows, occasionally golden rainbows have been added for a genetic variation or novelty fish. Fish that are stocked will be good eating sizes, however, a few lunkers are added at each site to give enthusiasts the opportunity to catch a trophy. A Kansas trout permit must be purchased for those 16 and older, unless exempt, and is $14.50. Anglers 15 and younger can get the permit for $7. Follow the link in the online version of this story to purchase a permit, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app or visit a vendor near you.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy