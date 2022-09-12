ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
actionnews5.com

16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
WSMV

Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
panolian.com

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
actionnews5.com

Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
actionnews5.com

2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Tennessee Lookout

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.  But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
brownsvilleradio.com

School Board meets Friday to appoint interim superintendent of schools

In a notice published Tuesday morning, the Haywood County School Board said it will meet publicly Friday afternoon at 1:30. The agenda states the board will “…discuss an interim superintendent while investigation continues…”. Two weeks ago, the Board suspended Superintendent of Schools Joey Hassell without pay because...
