The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
Eliza Fletcher case sheds light on backlog of rape kits in Tennessee
Lawmakers and sexual assault organizations are hoping this tragic case will help improve the TBI's backlog of cases.
WSMV
Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said. The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.
TBI is hiring to help with long turnaround times on testing rape kits
The turnaround time to test a sexual assault kit can be months to even a year. That leaves victims languishing while police try to solve the crimes against them.
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
Tennessee teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
15-year-old girl shot to death in Millington, family says
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis couple is devastated after the death of their daughter, Haley Reedy, 15. “He said well what’s your address I gave him my address and he said we’ll come to you,” said Haley’s mother, Brandee Reedy, referring to the call she received from police.
Which Shelby County neighborhoods have white people abandoned since 2000?
“White flight” doesn’t get as much attention as it used to. But that doesn’t mean it has disappeared. In Shelby County, 10 ZIP codes lost more than 50% of their white residents between 2000 and 2020. The term “white flight” is usually used to describe white Americans’...
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
actionnews5.com
Memphis dog named top 10 semi-finalist in World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dog has been named a top 10 semi-finalist in People Magazine’s fifth annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the Pedigree Brand. The 22-pound, half-Pug half-Pekingese mix, Mugsy, is a resident of East Memphis, and according to his owner, “a unicorn...
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said. But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
brownsvilleradio.com
School Board meets Friday to appoint interim superintendent of schools
In a notice published Tuesday morning, the Haywood County School Board said it will meet publicly Friday afternoon at 1:30. The agenda states the board will “…discuss an interim superintendent while investigation continues…”. Two weeks ago, the Board suspended Superintendent of Schools Joey Hassell without pay because...
