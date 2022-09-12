Read full article on original website
Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
New hay mowers on the market
Hay producers, start your engines, because Case IH, Claas, and New Holland have all announced new mower lineups for 2022. Each lineup from the three companies has a variety of models to fit small or large operations. Case IH DC5 series disc mower conditioners. Case IH is now offering new...
CBOT wheat closes firm; Black Sea shipments in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, with the market supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract gained 1-3/4 cents to settle at $8.60-1/2 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted around the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.29-1/4 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $9.32-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
GRAINS-U.S. corn dips on profit-taking; wheat, soybeans edge higher
* Corn retreats further from more than 2-month high. * Ukrainian supply deal uncertainty supports wheat. * U.S. railways to halt grain shipments on Thursday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders chose...
CBOT soybeans drop on technical setback, profit-taking
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.6% on Wednesday, with technical selling and profit-taking in focus following the market's surge on Monday, traders said. * Concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies added pressure due to strong competition on the global market. Argentine farmers have sold 15.2% of the country's 44 million tonne 2021/22 soybean crop in seven days since the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports. * On the eve of sowing what could be a record 150 million tonne soybean crop, Brazilian farmers are optimistic after a drought spoiled part of last season's output. * Resistance for the benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT November soybeans lost 23-3/4 cents to settle at $14.55 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal dipped 70 cents to $423.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.86 cents to 64.87 cents per lb. * December soyoil fell below its 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of corn were in a range between 300,000 and 900,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures drop on technical setback; wheat rises
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on a round of technical selling as traders adjusted their positions following a market rally sparked by the government's Monday forecast for smaller-than-expected harvests. "That was a surprising number out of the U.S. Agriculture Department and the...
U.S. wheat futures rise on supply chain concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns about tight global supplies if shipments from war-torn Ukraine slow despite a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 11-3/4 cents at $8.72-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 14 cents at $9.47-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures gained 8 cents to $9.39-1/4 a bushel. * The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract hit its highest since July 11. * The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September, but volumes are still well below last season's levels. * Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, while canola production was up by 38.8%, according to a Statistics Canada survey. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures edge higher; set for weekly loss on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Soybean slipped, extending losses to a fourth session, though Monday's big gain...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 21-27
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by)
CBOT soybeans close lower on favorable U.S. crop weather
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures settled lower on Thursday on expectations that warm, dry weather will benefit crops and allow farmers to advance the autumn harvest, traders said. * Traders said that competition for soybean export sales from South America continued to hang over the market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report that exporters sold a net 843,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 8 for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year and 30,000 tonnes for 2023/24. The sales were in line with trade estimates. [EXP/SOY/ * CBOT November soybeans slid 3-1/2 cents to settle at $14.51-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal jumped $4.90 to $428 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.57 cent to 64.30 cents per lb. * The U.S. soybean crush dropped by nearly 3% in August and fell short of the average trade forecast, while soyoil stocks at the end of the month hit a 14-month low, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. wheat ends lower on profit-taking after two-month highs
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a two-month high on Thursday before ending lower as profit-taking hit the market, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 27-1/4 cents at $8.45 a bushel. The market earlier hit its highest level since July 11 at $8.84-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 20-3/4 cents at $9.26-1/4 a bushel. The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract also hit its highest since July 11 before turning lower. * MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 9-1/4 cents to $9.28-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. wheat export sales of 217,300 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 8, reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, were near the low end of a range of analysts' estimates. * A tentative deal to avoid a U.S. railroad shutdown added pressure on futures, as some traders expected a work stoppage could increase demand for locally grown wheat in the Plains, a broker said. * Euronext wheat fell as concerns about interest rate rises and a resulting economic slowdown hung over the market, while traders monitored discussions over a Ukrainian grain export corridor. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 4-7 cents, soybeans steady-down 3 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing back in tandem with...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures slip from seven-year peak
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell after hitting their highest in seven years on Monday. Feeder cattle futures continued to weaken, with the front-month contract dropping to a five-week low, as the prospect of high feeding costs due to strong corn prices pressured the market.
Car electrification unlikely to erase market for ethanol, says producer
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The global movement by governments and automakers to boost electrification of cars does not mean ethanol will be dead as a product, according to an executive of one of the world's largest producers of the biofuel. Beyond the demand that will continue to exist...
Chicago futures slip on global demand concerns
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures slipped in Asian trading on Thursday, with soybeans extending losses to a third day amid declining demand for U.S. exports as buyers in top customer China sought cheaper South American supplies. The most-traded soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Ukraine's 2022 maize crop seen at 30.24 mln tonnes, down on year -Agritel
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - This year's maize, or corn, crop in Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters of the grain, is expected to fall to 30.24 million tonnes, as a lower area will likely be harvested amid the ongoing war, French consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday. The estimate...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall, cattle futures mixed
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures fell on Wednesday, turning lower on a round of profit-taking after the most-active December contract hit its highest in more than three weeks early in the trading session. Cattle futures were mixed, with live cattle contracts easing for the second day in...
Argentina farmers sell 15% of total soy crop in a week, Rosario exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 15.2% of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop in seven days since the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's top exporter...
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut as competition seen rising
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. Soft wheat shipments outside the EU were now seen at 10.0 million...
