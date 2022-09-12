Mairen Hoch spikes the ball through the hands of Jocelyn Utsey in the second set. The Toppers had little trouble with the Blue Griffins in a match played in the Gym on the Santa Fe Prep campus Tuesday evening winning in three sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-10. Coach Joe Palmer said the Toppers had a strong showing and named Angelina Passalacqua player of the match. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO