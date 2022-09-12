ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Halloweekend: Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Oct. 29!

This free event Oct. 29 begins at 4 p.m. at Overlook Park with music, vendors, games, food. At 6 p.m., walk through the creepy, creative display of pumpkins glowing in the night. At 8:30 p.m. watch the Kiwanis fireworks show. Courtesy/LAC. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Seventy Years Of Adventure With The Mountaineers

John Sarracino, Mark Felthauser, and other club members on a Blanca-Little Bear traverse trip led by Don Liska, July 1978. Photo by Bob Cowan. This weekend, the Mountaineers are celebrating their 70th anniversary. Throughout the decades, Los Alamos Mountaineers have been important to many in Los Alamos and beyond. The...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast

Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Sports
City
Los Alamos, NM
ladailypost.com

Christian Church In Los Alamos Hosts Aloha Sunday

Christian Church of Los Alamos hosts annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service and luncheon Sunday. Courtesy/CCLA. The Christian Church of Los Alamos is hosting its annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. “Aloha Sunday” is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

SFCC Library, Santa Fe Children’s Museum And SFCC’s Kids Campus Present Storytime Sept. 21

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College’s Library in partnership with Santa Fe Children’s Museum and SFCC’s Kids Campus to present Storytime for children from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the SFCC Library, 6401 Richards Ave. During this event, which is concurrent with the SFCC Open House, the public is welcome to drop in anytime. Children will be able to take home complimentary STEAM kits.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Juanita R. Chavez May 9, 1933 – Sept. 10, 2022

Our living treasure Juanita R. Chavez, 89, of Los Alamos, transitioned peacefully September 10, 2022, with her Lord and Savior. Her beautiful soul left this world surrounded by her family. Juanita was born in Torreon, NM on May 9, 1933, to Juan and Maria Chavez. She attended Estancia School district...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Topper Volleyball Shuts Out Blue Griffins

Mairen Hoch spikes the ball through the hands of Jocelyn Utsey in the second set. The Toppers had little trouble with the Blue Griffins in a match played in the Gym on the Santa Fe Prep campus Tuesday evening winning in three sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-10. Coach Joe Palmer said the Toppers had a strong showing and named Angelina Passalacqua player of the match. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPS Foundation: LAHS Alum Shares Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes

LAHS alum Paul Horpedahl and Smith Auditorium Manager Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes at LAHS. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera. He is seen here sharing images of productions from their past seasons. Horpedahl graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Hiking
Sports
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022

Jo Ann lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at LANL as a secretary and did photo composition and this started her into computers. Jo Ann was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico State Police Arrest Taos Man On 8th DWI

TAOS – A Taos man is under arrest for his eighth offense of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and or drug (DWI). At approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, a New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Tewa Street in Taos for a traffic violation. When the officer made contact with the driver, Pete Pedroncelli, 60, of Taos, he smelt a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
TAOS, NM

