Iowa Hawkeyes Sticking with QB Petras in Week 3
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has not only been non-existent thus far this season, but it has been a popular punchline around many college football fans and those in the media. After a 1-1 start to the season, which included a grand total of 3 offensive points, the Hawkeyes have heard just about every fan and media suggestion for how to improve things.
Barstool Sports Guy Re-Rates This Iowa Pizza, ‘Better Than Trash’
Barstool Sports is your home for all your sports needs. From college football to the NFL, Barstool Sports has your entertainment for the entire season. They also provide reviews of their favorite things...like pizza. If you're a fan of Barstool Sports, then you have to know the fury Barstool Sports...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
floridapolitics.com
Lakesha Burton rejects ‘desperate’ Duval GOP’s latest attacks in Jax Sheriff race
"What are they afraid of this far out from the election?" Democrat Lakesha Burton’s Jacksonville Sheriff campaign is rejecting calls from the Republican Party of Duval County to exit the contest in the wake of so-called “turmoil” in the campaign. “We’ve seen desperate campaigns before, but we’re...
First Coast News
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
newscentermaine.com
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
First Coast News
'The world has enough hate': Antisemitic banners hung over I-95 on 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hateful messages were displayed for hundreds, if not thousands, of drivers to see over the weekend. A Neo-Nazi group filled the I-95 overpass near University Boulevard Sunday morning and unveiled Swastika flags and antisemitic banners on the morning of 9/11. "If my kids saw it, I'd...
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton says she's staying in race after so-called 'desperate' attack from Duval GOP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton is ignoring the demands of the Republican Party of Duval County to withdraw from the race following complaints that she violated election laws. A complaint filed accuses Burton's campaign of urging donors to donate multiple times - which reportedly overreached donation...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
First Coast News
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it’s working an investigation near San Jose Blvd and Arcadia Drive. Neighbors saw a heavy police presence all night.
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
First Coast News
Man indicted for 1985 murder and rape has been extradited to Jacksonville to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man indicted for the first-degree murder and rape of 17-year-old Leslie McCray on Christmas Eve 1985 has been brought back to Jacksonville to stand trial, 36 years later. David Nelson Austin moved to Michigan sometime after McCray’s murder and was subsequently charged with three felony...
Fanatics to hold job fair in Jacksonville, looking to fill 1,300 jobs
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — Are you looking for a job?. Fanatics, the online manufacturer and retailer of sportswear, sports collectibles, NFTs, trading cards, and sports merchandise, will be holding a job fair this Saturday, Sept. 17. Fanatics is looking to fill over 1,000 jobs in the Jacksonville area. Job opportunities...
JSO investigating reported homicide on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9300 103rd St. around 7:25 p.m. after a call came in about a person cut in the upper part of his body with an unknown object. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arriving the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Former Clay County Sheriff not guilty on all charges in trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Not Guilty Verdict reached on all charges in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. The Former Sheriff was charged with evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement after allegedly having the woman he was having an affair with arrested for stalking.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
