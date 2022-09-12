Jo Ann lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at LANL as a secretary and did photo composition and this started her into computers. Jo Ann was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO